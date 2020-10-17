Bloomington man recognized for strides in genealogy

His wife, Pat Perkins, is also involved in the field and is the current president of the McLean County Genealogical Society. Together, the couple has been to 116 state and national genealogy conferences.

“She lets me indulge in my passion,” George Perkins said. “...It’s one of the reasons I love her.”

He added that young adults and teenagers now who are interested in exploring their family history should not delay their research. With the technological strides made since Perkins was a teenager, he said there is no reason to wait especially when information can be found and stored much easier than it could be years ago.

“Talk to your parents, talk to your grandparents,” he said. “Don’t just get names and dates. Learn their stories.”