Bloomington man to donate Lincoln-penned letter to Springfield museum

BLOOMINGTON — A retired Bloomington attorney is donating a letter penned by the 16th president to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The letter donated by Guy Fraker, who is a Lincoln scholar, is being unveiled at a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday in the library atrium.

Fraker has said he has felt “a big responsibility” to preserve such documents for history.

The letter being donated in Springfield discusses an important decision made by Lincoln that “set the stage for his entry into national politics," according to the museum.

