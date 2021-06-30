 Skip to main content
Bloomington man to donate Lincoln-penned letter to Springfield museum

Lincoln historian and author Guy Fraker, who provided much of the research behind “Lincoln’s Ride to Destiny,” talks about the 16th president on April 27 in his Bloomington office. The video airs today on Pantagraph.com.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The first part of the video drone series "Uniquely Illinois" looks at Abraham Lincoln's relationship to the land and people of the state.

BLOOMINGTON — A retired Bloomington attorney is donating a letter penned by the 16th president to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. 

The letter donated by Guy Fraker, who is a Lincoln scholar, is being unveiled at a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday in the library atrium.

Fraker has previously obtained and donated documents connected to Lincoln to the McLean County Museum of History, including a document written by Lincoln about a land custody battle from 1851.

Fraker has said he has felt “a big responsibility” to preserve such documents for history.

The letter being donated in Springfield discusses an important decision made by Lincoln that “set the stage for his entry into national politics," according to the museum. 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

