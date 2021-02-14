Bloomington photographer touted Billy Sunday, opposed liquor — and made a mint doing it

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois has almost always been home to a strong temperance movement. In the early 20th century, that movement gained new momentum. In 1907, local-option legislation proposed by the Anti-Saloon League of Illinois gave residents of an Illinois precinct (township, city, county etc.) the ability to make their precinct an "anti-saloon territory" by outlawing the sale of alcohol.
With the passage of this law, local supporters of temperance and prohibition began to push for outlawing alcohol once again in Bloomington. Bloomington had briefly been dry twice before; from 1854 to late 1855, and again for six months in 1874. However, the city returned to its “wet” ways both times as a result of pressure from saloons and other businesses that sold alcohol.
This new push in 1907 for prohibition of alcohol in Bloomington was aided immensely by William Ashley “Billy” Sunday, a former Chicago White Stockings baseball player turned evangelist. (Founded in 1871, the White Stockings were part of the National League and are better known today as the Chicago Cubs).
Sunday was a driving force behind the nationwide campaign to ban alcohol, which culminated in the 1920 ratification of the 18th amendment, which established Prohibition. For the first 20 years of the 20th century, Sunday “preached to millions, hobnobbed with U.S. presidents and titans of industry, and waged a tireless campaign against alcohol.”
Sunday came to Bloomington on Dec. 27, 1907, to “point other sinners and lost people to the Savior he knew.” While in Bloomington, Sunday preached to thousands of people every night from a specially built temporary building occupying an entire city block at the corner of Main and Olive streets. This wood-frame structure (known as the tabernacle) was large enough to accommodate crowds of over 6,000 people, as well as a 500-member choir and 10-piece orchestra.
Sunday drew an estimated 414,900 people to his fiery sermons over the course of 102 meetings. He preached against the evils of society, especially against alcohol, at the tabernacle and other meeting locations around Bloomington and Normal, including Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State Normal University.
His most famous sermon, “Booze, or Why Don’t You Get On The Water Wagon?” was given on his last day in town, Feb. 2, 1908. In it, Sunday blasted the liquor business, calling “those that voted for it … equally as bad as the men who run saloons and sell the stuff.” Through his sermons and talks he converted almost 4,000 people to his brand of Christianity in the five weeks he was in town.
Several local businessmen sought to aid Sunday in his war against “demon rum” and his crusade to convert the lost. One of those men was local photographer Charles Urban (C.U.) Williams.
Williams was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1867. He moved to Bloomington shortly after his marriage to Susie Wood in 1888. It was in Bloomington that Williams established a career in his newfound interest of photography. He began his new career by photographing schoolchildren, a room at a time, and turning the prints over to teachers to sell on commission.
In the early 1900s, his studio was located at 116 W. Washington St. (south of the courthouse square). He took a wide variety of photographs, including holiday family gatherings, weddings and portraits. He advertised that his photographers would always try the pose their subject wished in order to make a good picture, and that the photograph the customer received would be one they will be proud of “and can’t be beat.”
Williams also began creating photographic postcards. According to his obituary, his inspiration for this venture came from receiving a picture-postcard mailed from Heidelberg, Germany, in 1896 by Bloomington attorney Sigmund Livingston. Williams then began producing his own picture postcards and employed uniformed photographers that traveled from town to town photographing people, places and events. Additionally, Williams often made arrangements with local merchants to sponsor cards, adding the sponsor’s name to the caption on the card.
Probably his most famous picture-postcard subject was Billy Sunday. Williams entered into an agreement with Sunday and secured permission to take action shots of the famed evangelist to promote his work. Williams took 40 photographs while Sunday was visiting Central Illinois in 1908, including scenes of his sermons at the tabernacle and pictures of him, his family and associates.
Williams then mass produced these photos, marketing them as “Billy Sunday Hot Shots,” and sold them to businesses in cities where Sunday staged his revivals, averaging 40,000 to 50,000 cards at a time. Williams hoped that the “enormous circulation and publicity given these ‘Billy Sunday Hot Shots’ by the medium of the post card” would “further the interests of Local Option, stimulate public opinion to the point of right action,” and defeat the “Brewery and Liquor Dealers” who stood against the local-option law.
Additionally, it has been estimated that Williams’ revenue from these cards alone was over $90,000 (which would be approximately $2.4 million today). The McLean County Museum of History holds about 20 of these “Hot Shots” in our archival collection.
Williams also published a souvenir booklet titled “Rev. W.A. Sunday Meetings at Springfield, Illinois” in 1909. The booklet documented Sunday’s visit to Springfield from March through April of that year, provided a biography of Sunday, his family and friends, and of course documented the work they all did to “broaden and continue the influence of this great campaign for God, home and mankind.” Williams offered to send copies of this booklet to any address upon receipt of 28 cents in stamps.
Williams continued in the photography business until 1915 when he decided to focus all of his energies on the new four-story automobile showroom and garage he had opened with his son, Walter, in 1911 (C.U. Williams & Son, 207 E. Washington St.).
On April 4, 1908, two months after Sunday’s visit to Bloomington, citizens there and in thousands of other towns across Illinois voted on whether to go completely dry. Most likely influenced by Sunday’s sermons, the dry forces mustered 2,581 votes for prohibition in Bloomington, but they were defeated by the opposition, which had 392 more votes. During this same election, 1,052 other townships across Illinois voted to go dry, putting 1,500 saloons out of business, including 10 in McLean County.
Bloomington went dry again for two years from 1914-1916 (thanks in part to women in Illinois receiving limited voting rights in 1913). Following another two years of being wet again, the majority of residents in Bloomington voted to go dry for the final time in 1918 before the 18th amendment was ratified in 1920.
