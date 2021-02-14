Bloomington photographer touted Billy Sunday, opposed liquor — and made a mint doing it

Sunday came to Bloomington on Dec. 27, 1907, to “point other sinners and lost people to the Savior he knew.” While in Bloomington, Sunday preached to thousands of people every night from a specially built temporary building occupying an entire city block at the corner of Main and Olive streets. This wood-frame structure (known as the tabernacle) was large enough to accommodate crowds of over 6,000 people, as well as a 500-member choir and 10-piece orchestra.

Sunday drew an estimated 414,900 people to his fiery sermons over the course of 102 meetings. He preached against the evils of society, especially against alcohol, at the tabernacle and other meeting locations around Bloomington and Normal, including Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State Normal University.

His most famous sermon, “Booze, or Why Don’t You Get On The Water Wagon?” was given on his last day in town, Feb. 2, 1908. In it, Sunday blasted the liquor business, calling “those that voted for it … equally as bad as the men who run saloons and sell the stuff.” Through his sermons and talks he converted almost 4,000 people to his brand of Christianity in the five weeks he was in town.

Several local businessmen sought to aid Sunday in his war against “demon rum” and his crusade to convert the lost. One of those men was local photographer Charles Urban (C.U.) Williams.