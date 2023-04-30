BLOOMINGTON — The gossamer strands drifted in the late afternoon sun, lit from above by skylights like snow in July, floating above and settling on workers and the factory floor. That's an apt description for Bloomington’s deadly Union Asbestos and Rubber Co. (UNARCO) asbestos plant — a topic that will be explored in an upcoming McLean County Museum of History exhibit.

In 1951, as the diesel-electric locomotive replaced the steam locomotive, almost 1,000 workers were laid off at Bloomington’s Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops. Skilled boilermakers and machinists, who refurbished steam locomotive boilers in the cavernous locomotive back shop, were now unemployed, and an over two-block-long industrial building sat empty.

Residents were thrilled when the UNARCO announced they were moving from Cicero, Illinois, to Bloomington. Inside the giant railroad building the company installed huge looms and other equipment used to weave asbestos fibers into fireproof insulation.

Asbestos is a mineral that when crushed, breaks into thin, glass like threads that are both fireproof and insulating. Common industrial uses included insulated wrapping on locomotives boilers and steam pipes, and automotive brakes and engine firewalls.

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, its uses began to evolve. By the mid-20th century, asbestos could be found in homes as well — house siding and roofing, floor tiles, home pipe insulation, kitchen oven gloves, and even as artificial snow to decorate the Christmas tree.

On Jan. 14, 1928, the Journal of the American Medical Association published its first article warning about the hazards of asbestos. The article said, “Nevertheless, asbestosis, because of its dangers and its unique pathologic features, deserves more attention than it has had.”

In 1936 the asbestos industry funded a study at the Saranac Labs in New York, which revealed that asbestos caused cancer. However, because the industry funded the study, they claimed its data was proprietary and suppressed the information.

When the UNARCO plant moved from Cicero, the company may have moved because workers were becoming sick from asbestos exposure. Few, if any, of Bloomington’s residents knew about the dangers of asbestos — the community was facing a deadly deception.

But UNARCO knew the hazards. Workers were subjected to regular medical exams and x-ray screenings but were not told about the findings. It was industry practice to either lay off workers or offer a settlement if asbestosis was present.

Why was the work hazardous? In the Bloomington plant, the asbestos fibers were dumped into huge bins and then fed into weaving machines, similar to a textile plant.

Workers were given a thin paper mask to wear, but those were frequently discarded as individuals felt their air flow was restricted.

Photos taken inside the plant show the airborne dust (much like snow) everywhere, including coating workers’ clothing. Work clothes taken home went in with the rest of the family laundry, potentially exposing others to the deadly fibers.

By the 1960s, Bloomington workers were succumbing to cancer. Because local doctors were unfamiliar with asbestos disease, they were slow to diagnosis asbestos as a cause.

Asbestosis is death by asphyxiation and can include cancer. The asbestos fibers lodge in the lungs, eventually preventing oxygen from flowing to the bloodstream.

When company leadership became aware that a worker had an asbestos-related medical condition, UNARCO sent a company representative to the home and offered sympathy and a settlement.

By the late 1960s and early 1970s, however, the dangers of asbestos had become public knowledge. The industry collapsed into bankruptcy, with 56 victim trust funds established; the largest fund settled 2.4 million claims, totaling $10.9 billion in settlements through 2008.

Numerous lawsuits worked their way through the McLean County courts as individuals first sued UNARCO and then their suppliers and others industry participants. Local attorney James Walker led many of these cases.

In 1970 Owens-Corning bought the plant and shifted its production to metal sinks. When they bought the factory, their industrial hygienist reported that “the atmospheric conditions in the work environment of this plant are unbelievably bad.”

The plant closed within the decade.

Next spring the McLean County Museum of History will open a major exhibit, "A Deadly Deception," which will explore the local asbestos tragedy. The exhibit will feature a memorial wall to commemorate UNARCO plant employees, family members, and those who lived in the neighborhood who were exposed, plus construction and industrial workers who died from asbestos exposure.

Do you know a local resident who died from asbestos exposure who should be included on this memorial wall? If so, please contact the museum’s curator of exhibits, Susan Hartzold, at shartzold@mchistory.org.

This exhibit will portray a dark industrial episode in our local history, but also raises questions about what exposures are current with us today that might contain hidden consequences.

