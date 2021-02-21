Bloomington's Melody Gospel Chorus part of rich Black musical tradition

The founder, J.C. Williams of Normal, speculated that the Bloomington community had significant talent and could form a “topnotch” singing group. Indeed, a gospel chorus had already loosely formed in 1925, rehearsing weekly in the living room of the Booker T. Washington Home.

Williams soon transferred management of the Melody Gospel Chorus to Frank Harber of Bloomington. When Harber became the chorus’s leader, he joined a group of Melody Gospel Chorus celebrities. The musicians, referred to as “Bloomington’s own Wings Over Jordan singers,” hosted monthly performances at each of the community’s Black churches. The offerings collected during the program would help cover the cost of church operations, including coal during the cold winter months.

The chorus also distributed holiday baskets and food to members of the community who were most in need, focusing primarily on Black families. When Harber retired from his job as chief janitor in the Bloomington Post Office in 1952, the local Post Office Custodial and Maintenance Association threw him a party in which they presented him with 80 silver dollars collected from the employees. He was clearly beloved.