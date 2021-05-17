By the numbers: Bloomington-Normal Aviation history

Bloomington-Normal has an aviation history that stretches back nearly a century. Here's a look at key numbers related to the region's two airports through the years.

1927

Year that farmer Herman Will opened a 70-acre parcel in rural Normal Township for airplane use. This first airport had a six-plane hangar.

10,000

Estimated number who attended dedication of airport on May 30, 1928. A year later, the Central Illinois Air Derby featuring contests and races attracted 15,000.

2

Times famed aviator Amelia Earhart stopped at airport, according to records. The first was for refueling in June 1931. Five years later, she delivered a speech there and took a ride in The Pantagraph's plane, Scoop IV.

1931

Year that Century Airlines began service to Chicago and St. Louis. It folded after a wet winter and replacement American Airways failed as well. The airfield, which struggled to have enough space, eventually fell into disuse.