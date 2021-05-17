 Skip to main content
By the numbers: Bloomington-Normal Aviation history
featured
TRANSPORTATION HISTORY | BY THE NUMBERS
UP AND AWAY

By the numbers: Bloomington-Normal Aviation history

A look at Bloomington-Normal's nearly century of aviation history

  • Updated
Bloomington-Normal has an aviation history that stretches back nearly a century. Here's a look at key numbers related to the region's two airports through the years. 

1927

Year that farmer Herman Will opened a 70-acre parcel in rural Normal Township for airplane use. This first airport had a six-plane hangar. 

John Kennedy at Bloomington airport

Sen. John Kennedy, D-Mass., gets off a plane in October 1959 at Bloomington Municipal Airport for a campaign stop in his run for the presidency. 

10,000

Estimated number who attended dedication of airport on May 30, 1928. A year later, the Central Illinois Air Derby featuring contests and races attracted 15,000. 

010718-blm-loc-1pfop

During her second visit to the Twin Cities, April 6-7, 1936, famed aviator Amelia Earhart visited the Bloomington Municipal Airport (now the Central Illinois Regional Airport), where she flew on The Pantagraph’s very own airplane, dubbed “Scoop.” Seen here, left to right, are Louis B. Merwin, Earhart, and Louis’ sons, Loring and Davis. At the time, Loring Merwin was president of the newspaper. 

2

Times famed aviator Amelia Earhart stopped at airport, according to records. The first was for refueling in June 1931. Five years later, she delivered a speech there and took a ride in The Pantagraph's plane, Scoop IV. 

Nov. 22, 1929

An ad from the Nov. 22, 1929, Pantagraph. 

1931

Year that Century Airlines began service to Chicago and St. Louis. It folded after a wet winter and replacement American Airways failed as well. The airfield, which struggled to have enough space, eventually fell into disuse. 

164

Acres of new airfield established in December 1933. The land east of Bloomington along Illinois 9 was dedicated in 1934, when the area was surrounded by cornfields. 

Oct. 28, 1934

An ad from the Oct. 28, 1934, Pantagraph. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
90,000

Civil Works Administration funding that helped fund the new Bloomington Municipal Airport. The “all-weather” asphalt runways were 75 feet wide and 1,530 feet long.

1,950

March 19, 1938

A photo from the March 19, 1938, edition of The Pantagraph. 

Acreage of current airport, now known as Central Illinois Regional Airport. 

Fire stations on the airfield: Bloomington fire stations three and six. 

010121-blm-loc-5armystand

Spc. Evan Kapraun, a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, is welcomed home at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington on Dec. 31. 

Airlines serving airport, with eight destinations. Nonstop service to Detroit was added in September. 

13.1 million

Pounds of cargo transported through the airport in 2019.

 

 

