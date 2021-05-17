By the numbers: Bloomington-Normal Aviation history

Bloomington-Normal has an aviation history that stretches back nearly a century. Here's a look at key numbers related to the region's two airports through the years.
1927
Year that farmer Herman Will opened a 70-acre parcel in rural Normal Township for airplane use. This first airport had a six-plane hangar.
10,000
Estimated number who attended dedication of airport on May 30, 1928. A year later, the Central Illinois Air Derby featuring contests and races attracted 15,000.
2
Times famed aviator Amelia Earhart stopped at airport, according to records. The first was for refueling in June 1931. Five years later, she delivered a speech there and took a ride in The Pantagraph's plane, Scoop IV.
1931
Year that Century Airlines began service to Chicago and St. Louis. It folded after a wet winter and replacement American Airways failed as well. The airfield, which struggled to have enough space, eventually fell into disuse.
164
90,000
Civil Works Administration funding that helped fund the new Bloomington Municipal Airport. The “all-weather” asphalt runways were 75 feet wide and 1,530 feet long.
1,950
Acreage of current airport, now known as Central Illinois Regional Airport.
2
Fire stations on the airfield: Bloomington fire stations three and six.
4
Airlines serving airport, with eight destinations. Nonstop service to Detroit was added in September.
13.1 million
Pounds of cargo transported through the airport in 2019.