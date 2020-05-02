Central Illinois law enforcement working through first days of required masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — Police reported no major issues Friday or Saturday after the public was ordered to wear masks in public if they would be less than 6 feet apart, part of an amendment to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people called police to report other people not wearing masks. At businesses, police mediated the situation.

“I want to be clear that a violation of the executive order is not a violation of Illinois statute,” said Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers. “The Logan County Sheriff's Office will not make an arrest for violation of the order.”

But that doesn’t mean that people should totally disregard the order, he added.