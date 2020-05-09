Chavez family braved hardship with help from community

Dolores Chavez was just four years old when her mother fell ill.
Her parents, Pedro Chavez and Graciana Salazar, had immigrated to the United States in 1910 from Moroleón, Mexico (located in the state of Guanajuato, northwest of Mexico City). With rumblings of revolution in the air, the couple walked the nearly 1,000-mile journey to El Paso, Texas. By 1917, they had settled in Kansas, married, and had their first son, William. In 1919, the family arrived in Bloomington, where “there would be a good job on the railroad.” Pedro quickly found work as a section hand on the Chicago & Alton Railroad and was transferred to Chenoa.
While there, Graciana had their next three children: Santa Marie in 1922; Pauline in 1924; and Casimira (“Lupe”) in 1927. The family continued to grow with the Bloomington births of Pedro Jr., in 1928 and Dolores in 1931. Sadly, the family also suffered loss when William passed away at the age of 13, shortly after Dolores’ arrival.
Raising a family is challenging in the best of times. Poverty, disability, and illness made it that much more difficult for the Chavez family. An automobile accident in 1929 broke the elder Pedro’s legs and required nine months of rehabilitation in the Pontiac hospital. Though he was able to work, he never fully recovered from his injuries. (His World War II draft card noted a “crooked left knee.”) Pedro’s “legs gave out” in 1934, and he lost his job at the railroad. Furthermore, in 1935, Graciana became ill with tuberculosis and entered the Fairview Sanitorium two years later. Irregular employment followed for Pedro, including more railroad work and a WPA job.
A community support network helped to sustain the Chavez family. Twice per week, a WPA-funded housekeeper cleaned and straightened the home. Neighbors did the laundry and provided childcare. Priests and nuns at Holy Trinity gave clothing and school tuition assistance. In her oral history interview, Dolores recalled: “I was so poor that the Sisters would buy my Holy Communion dress and the different things I needed…. They were very good to me.” Additionally, healthcare professionals at Fairview Sanitorium cared for the ailing Mrs. Chavez, and visiting nurses like Mauna Hainline checked in on Graciana’s family.
Thirty years earlier, local citizens had founded the McLean County Anti-Tuberculosis Society (later named the McLean County Tuberculosis Association) and began lobbying the state legislature to allow counties to establish tax-supported institutions to care for people with tuberculosis. They eventually succeeded, and in March 1917, McLean County acquired 40 acres of countryside northwest of Normal. (Today, this is the site of Fairview Park.) In August 1919, the 34-bed Fairview Sanitorium opened.
During her stay at Fairview, Graciana was prescribed “fresh air treatments,” which entailed opening all the windows to give the rooms a porch-like feel. It was not until the late 1940s that antibiotics were successfully used to treat tuberculosis. Unfortunately, this was too late for Graciana, who tragically passed away at Fairview Sanitorium in 1946 at the age of 43. Her husband shared her fate, dying of TB there in 1950.
Dolores married Leslie Williams and left home at the age of 17. She worked lengthy careers at both Brokaw Hospital and Beer Nuts and supported a large, blended family with her second husband, Earl John Campbell. Dolores passed away at the age of 87 in 2018. Her story, like many others, is preserved in the Latino History Project — an ongoing collaboration between the McLean County Museum of History and the Illinois State University Latin American and Latino Studies Program. The project collection includes newspaper articles, census research, information on local Latino businesses and organizations, and oral history interviews. The museum is actively seeking stories from the local Latino community. For more information on the Latino History Project, visit www.mchistory.org.
Civic and governmental support services provide vital aid, no matter the century or circumstance. The people of McLean County have endured health emergencies in the past. They have overcome them with the dedication and expertise of healthcare workers, like Nurse Hainline, and the ability of the community to come together in times of crisis. We are capable of it again.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.
