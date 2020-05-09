Chavez family braved hardship with help from community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dolores Chavez was just four years old when her mother fell ill.

Her parents, Pedro Chavez and Graciana Salazar, had immigrated to the United States in 1910 from Moroleón, Mexico (located in the state of Guanajuato, northwest of Mexico City). With rumblings of revolution in the air, the couple walked the nearly 1,000-mile journey to El Paso, Texas. By 1917, they had settled in Kansas, married, and had their first son, William. In 1919, the family arrived in Bloomington, where “there would be a good job on the railroad.” Pedro quickly found work as a section hand on the Chicago & Alton Railroad and was transferred to Chenoa.

While there, Graciana had their next three children: Santa Marie in 1922; Pauline in 1924; and Casimira (“Lupe”) in 1927. The family continued to grow with the Bloomington births of Pedro Jr., in 1928 and Dolores in 1931. Sadly, the family also suffered loss when William passed away at the age of 13, shortly after Dolores’ arrival.