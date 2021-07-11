Civil War veteran’s time capsule opened 100 years later at Bloomington's Miller Park

Time capsules typically are created with a specific purpose in mind. It may be to preserve a moment in time during which a historic event occurred or to specifically inform future generations about why something happened the way that it did. Whatever the reason may be, time capsules are a way to catch a glimpse back in time to learn about what our ancestors saw and experienced.

On Nov. 11, 1979 (Veterans Day), the McLean County Historical Society cracked open a time capsule created by McLean County resident Gen. John McNulta to take a peek into the Civil War era and its local aftermath.

Born in New York City, McNulta came to Bloomington in 1859 to set up a cigar store in downtown Bloomington. He did not want to remain a cigarmaker and salesman for the rest of his life. He wished to expand his knowledge and interests, so he spent time reading law in the offices of local attorneys.

Those studies were interrupted, however, by the outbreak of the Civil War during which McNulta’s lengthy career included leading the 94th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment — also known as the McLean County Regiment. After the war, he was promoted to brevet brigadier general for his “gallant and meritorious service.” He went by “General” the rest of his life, even though he left the Army with the official rank of colonel.

McNulta returned to Bloomington and his legal studies and was admitted to the Illinois bar in 1866. Two years later, he was elected and served four years as a state senator. In 1872, he became the first McLean County resident to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, serving one term.

In 1894, McNulta and his family moved to Chicago to be closer to his work as a receiver as he had become a go-to attorney when it came to bankrupt railroads in receivership.

After he passed away suddenly at the age of 62 while in Washington, D.C., on business in 1900, his body was brought back to Bloomington for burial in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

But back to 1879. At the 12th annual reunion of the Society of the Army of Tennessee Nov. 12-14, 1879, at the Palmer House in Chicago, McNulta and other attendees decided to create a time capsule to commemorate the event.

A 7-inch-tall, 10-sided glass jar with a glass stopper was filled with newspaper clippings to document McNulta’s company’s reunion, badges from his military career, a theater ticket, a photograph of his wife Laura, a tintype photograph of McNulta himself, a menu from the reunion, and an “Army Reunion Tennessee Chicago, ILL. Dec. 15th, 1868” ribbon among other things. Most of these contents were wrapped in white linen (perhaps from the hotel) and tied with thread.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the bottom of the jar was a small piece of paper with the explicit instructions, “Do Not Open for 100 years.” It was sealed on Nov. 14, 1879.

No mention of the time capsule was made in any newspaper accounts of the meeting, but the jar remained in the care of the McNulta family until 1957, when it was given to the McLean County Historical Society (today the McLean County Museum of History).

The time capsule was opened with great pomp and circumstance on Nov. 11, 1979, by museum officials in the presence of members of the McNulta family and the public in the Miller Park Pavilion. The ceremony included a series of Civil War-themed readings, music by the Bloomington Band and Bloomington Junior High School Master Singers, a performance by the Bloomington Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America and the presentation of colors by the 114th Infantry Regiment Illinois Volunteers reenactors.

The most anticipated member of the McNulta family in attendance was none other than 94-year-old Kathryn McNulta, the general's daughter-in-law, who had traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, for the momentous occasion. Kathryn was 6 years old when the time capsule was sealed in 1879.

Although she had never met her father-in-law, her husband Herbert always talked about his father. In a Nov. 10, 1979 Pantagraph interview, Kathryn said she did not have the slightest idea “what was in that jar,” but she was sure that “whatever’s in there will be a big surprise to everyone.”

With bated breath, a standing-room-only crowd watched as the historical society's Executive Director Barbara Dunbar and archivist Greg Koos began to unpack the time capsule with forceps.

Probably the most anticipated artifact removed from the capsule was a cigar that once belonged to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who attended the reunion in 1879 and under whom McNulta had served during the 1863 siege of Vicksburg.

Only two objects were observable before the capsule was opened; one of which was the cigar. With that cigar was a note that read: “Cigar given to John McNulta by General U.S. Grant, November 14, 1879, must not be opened for 100 years and then smoked by some one (sic) of the descendants or by some soldier who has rendered good service to his country.”

Kathryn’s three grandsons, Paul, Herbert and Otto Beich II, who were in attendance, obliged their great-grandfather’s request and smoked the cigar partly down, finding it mild and fresh. The rest of the cigar, like the other contents, remain in the museum’s collections to this day.

This unique and momentous occasion made national news, including a lengthy writeup in Time magazine on Dec. 17, 1979. It was truly an event that made young eyes, not-so-young eyes and very old eyes light up with glee as a piece of our history was once again reclaimed for the community.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Candace Summers is director of community education at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0