Convoy of Hope hands out food for local families

BLOOMINGTON — With McLean County – and the country – fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Joel Labertew, the lead pastor at the First Assembly of God in Normal, believes churches should play a role in helping those who are impacted.
“It’s right in the sweet spot for us,” said Labertew. “It’s true for all of the churches. Obviously, we are not meeting on Sundays and we want to be engaged with the community and this is a way we can do that. We aren’t getting together to do our normal routines but we are absolutely getting together to do important work in the community.”
On Sunday, five Twin City churches joined efforts to help provide food to local residents.
Labertew helped lead to effort for the churches, who partnered with Convoy of Hope, the disaster relief organization for Assembly of God churches that provides food and disaster relief around the world. The goal of the organization is to work with churches to provide 10 million meals around the world. They deliver food to a region in semitrailer trucks and local churches distribute it to people in need.
Pastor Tammy Miller of Harvest Family Church in Bloomington, said she was proud to help out.
“With everything going on in the world right now with this virus, we feel honored to be able to help out with whatever we can,” she said.
Also participating was Nexus Church, New Life Fellowship and Compass Church.
More than 2,000 bags of groceries were handed out Sunday. Every family received two bags and bigger families received three bags. Approximately 700 families were helped.
Rachel Eagen of Bloomington, brought her family of four and was grateful.
“This is like a gift from heaven,” she said. “This disease has done so much harm to families and yet, you can see so many people doing so much good. This may not last me all month, but we are so grateful for what they have done.”
Pastor James Haffener of the New Life Fellowship Church in Bloomington, said it was an easy decision to join the effort.
“These are uncertain times we are living in and so we figured that by partnering together, we can show the love of Jesus and this would be a good expression of kindness in a time of need and a very practical way that helps people with their lives right now,” he said.
At least five volunteers from each church participated with the distribution on Sunday.
“They are angels,” said Latesha Buchanon of Bloomington. “The people who put this together are blessed. There are so many of us suffering now who have never had this disease, but we are all affected by it. God bless these people for doing something to help.”
Volunteers helped with food distribution, traffic control and some also prayed with some of the recipients.
“We feel that by doing this, we are serving Jesus by helping those in need during COVID-19,” said Ryan Schumacher, the kid’s pastor at the First Assembly of God Church.
So far, Convoy of Hope is over halfway to their goal of reaching 10 million meals, delivering semi loads full of groceries to at least 40 states so far.
“This is a united act of compassion,” said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. “We’re seeing so many groups link arms to help people get through this crisis. In some respects, kindness is a medicine that many Americans need right now, and we’re seeing it being given out across the nation.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.