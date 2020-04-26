Convoy of Hope hands out food for local families

At least five volunteers from each church participated with the distribution on Sunday.

“They are angels,” said Latesha Buchanon of Bloomington. “The people who put this together are blessed. There are so many of us suffering now who have never had this disease, but we are all affected by it. God bless these people for doing something to help.”

Volunteers helped with food distribution, traffic control and some also prayed with some of the recipients.

“We feel that by doing this, we are serving Jesus by helping those in need during COVID-19,” said Ryan Schumacher, the kid’s pastor at the First Assembly of God Church.

So far, Convoy of Hope is over halfway to their goal of reaching 10 million meals, delivering semi loads full of groceries to at least 40 states so far.

“This is a united act of compassion,” said Hal Donaldson, president of Convoy of Hope. “We’re seeing so many groups link arms to help people get through this crisis. In some respects, kindness is a medicine that many Americans need right now, and we’re seeing it being given out across the nation.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.