Despite Depression, Bloomington residents gathered to sing Christmas carols

From 1927 to the late 1930s, one of the warmer local holiday traditions was the annual “Community Christmas Carol Sing.” This event entailed hundreds —and on several occasions more than a thousand — local residents gathering at the courthouse steps to sing hymns, carols and secular holiday songs befitting the season.

The Pantagraph Negative Collection on the IDA site includes a number of images from this event (see accompanying photograph for a representative example.)

The easiest way to search for these Pantagraph images is through the McLean County Museum of History’s own website: www.mchistory.org. Once there, go to the “Research” tab and click on “Resources.” From there, click on “Pantagraph Negative Collection.” That’s all there is to it. That will take you to straight to the Pantagraph negatives, which are divided into three collections by date range: 1930-39; 1940-45; and 1946-1949.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than a decade ago, The Pantagraph donated its vast collection of photo negatives to the McLean County Museum of History, knowing the nationally accredited institution was better equipped to ensure the long-term preservation of these historically priceless images. The negatives span the early 1930s to the year 2000, when the newspaper switched from film to digital photography.