Duff family history reflects struggles, achievements of Black experience in McLean County

After the Civil War, many African Americans came north to Illinois searching for meaningful work and a safer, more advantaged, existence. Fannie Walker was just one of many who made a life for herself in McLean County. Her story and the story of her family help illustrate many facets of the Black experience in McLean County through the mid-1900s.
Born in January 1865, Fannie was enslaved at birth. After the Civil War, Fannie’s family stayed with their enslavers, the Greens, for unknown reasons. But after her father died and her mother remarried, the decision was made to leave the Green household. With few work opportunities in the South, the family moved in 1881 to Normal — a community where Blacks were welcome, but rarely treated as equals. There Fannie met Peter Duff, an educated Black man who, at the time, worked for prominent Normal contractors who built homes.
Born in Perry, Kentucky, in 1856, Peter also was born enslaved. After the Civil War it was difficult for African Americans to find work and even harder to get an education. Peter arrived in Normal with his older brother in 1870 and was soon hired by Jesse Fell to work as a carpenter and handyman for his family — an extremely fortunate circumstance for a 14-year-old, as Fell required all those who worked for him to get an education. Peter took classes at the public schools, worked hard, and learned many skills while employed as a carpenter.
Fannie and Peter Duff married in 1883. That same year Peter purchased land from Fell — one of the few people in McLean County who would sell property to Black people — and built a new home at 107 W. Poplar St. in Normal.
Peter’s skill as a carpenter on a northwest Bloomington reservoir project in 1905 led to work building forms needed to repair Chicago & Alton Railroad bridges.
Fannie and Peter had seven children: Alverta, John “Walker,” Julia, Janie, Rollie, and George. One daughter, Cordelia, died at birth. Though all the Duff children finished high school, but local racist attitudes limited employment opportunities. If they wished for work beyond hard labor and domestic services, they would have to leave home.
Finding work
The Duffs’ oldest son, Walker, excelled as an athlete, holding Normal High School sprinting records well into the 1950s. He married Caddie Wilson in 1904, and they had two children, Fay and John Robert. But the union did not last. In 1912 Walker — hoping to find work that was not physical labor —moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he married Rhea Portia Harris and added a son, Edward Peter, to the family. Little is known of Walker’s early career, but in 1955 The Pantagraph reported that he was “in charge of all help at the exclusive Cleveland, Ohio Athletic Club.” Walker then moved up, relocating his family to Pittsburgh, where, The Pantagraph reported, “he served as superintendent of services at the palatial Pittsburgh Athletic Club.” By 1966 he had returned to Ohio where he worked for the Cleveland Country Club until his retirement.
The younger Duff sons, Rollie and George, also were outstanding high school athletes, excelling in football and basketball. After graduating, Rollie attended Illinois State Normal University while working at Ward’s, a Black-owned grocery in Normal. He died at 18 from typhoid in 1912.
George graduated from Normal and then played forward on the Normal Federal Basketball team. After serving in World War I, he moved to Chicago where he again played basketball and toured the country with the Amateur Athletic Union All Star team.
George later returned to Bloomington for a short time and worked as a chauffeur before heading back to Chicago, taking work first as an auto mechanic and then as a plumber — a well-paid and growing trade. Neither of these jobs would have been available to him in Bloomington-Normal. By 1929, he made enough money to marry Arabella Davis and maintain a comfortable life. George died in Chicago in 1941.
After completing high school, Alverta attended Brown’s Business College. For a short time, she worked as a bookkeeper for Casey Brother’s Dyeing and Cleaning. But that job did not last and she found opportunities very limited.
About 1910 she was hired by Lewis and Helen Davis Stevenson to clean house and assist with their children, Adlai II and Elizabeth. The work was likely not what she had hoped for, but it sometimes allowed her to see the world outside of Illinois — the Stevensons made frequent trips to Florida in the winter and to Michigan in the summer, and occasionally Alverta accompanied them on these trips.
She was well liked by the family and, after the Stevenson children were grown, she found herself doing the same kind of work for the Loring Merwin family, and later for Adlai Stevenson II’s children when they were young and spending summers in Michigan. When Elizabeth Stevenson Ives took over the Stevenson family home, she often employed Alverta for housecleaning and cooking. At times Alverta stayed in an attic room in the home at 1316 E. Washington St., but she preferred to stay at her family home in Normal.
Alverta’s sisters, Julia and Janie, both worked on home economics degrees at ISNU, knowing they would not get jobs teaching in McLean County.
Julia did not finish this degree but got a job in the fall 1917 as a home economics teacher in in Topeka, Kansas. The following school year she moved to teach in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Julia fell ill in the nationwide influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, and her sisters Alverta and Janie traveled to Oklahoma to nurse her back to health.
Janie, who had chosen to remain in Normal doing domestic work, contracted the disease as well as typhoid. She died on Dec. 4, just four weeks after her arrival in Tulsa. She was 24 years old.
Having recovered, Julia went back to teaching and Alverta returned to Bloomington, where she soon found herself nursing her father, who also became sick with influenza and died Feb. 25, 1919, at the age of 63.
Tulsa Massacre
In May 1921 evidence indicates Alverta made another trip to Tulsa to visit Julia. Her timing could not have been worse. On May 31 a well-armed mob of white rioters began a three-day massacre in the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood — famous for its cultural and financial achievements and for rivaling New York City as a national center of urban Black life.
The rioters “razed thirty-six square blocks, burned to the ground more than 3,000 homes and killed as many as 300 people” in what became know as the Tulsa Massacre. Julia was driven at gunpoint from the Smart family home, where she boarded, by rioters who threatened to shoot her and the Smart family.
It is believed that Julia found Alverta, who was most likely staying outside of Greenwood. They stayed together until the situation cleared and Julia found a new place to board. During this time, a letter attributed to Alverta was written, possibly to her brother George in Chicago, about the massacre and Julia’s death-defying escape. Portions of this letter that detailed Julia’s experience were published in the Chicago Defender.
Alverta returned to Normal, but Julia continued to teach in Tulsa, occasionally returning home for visits and in 1931 for the funeral of her mother. A few years later, in 1934, she came home to complete her teaching degree at ISNU. In 1941 George died in Chicago and Julia returned to Tulsa — Blacks were still not allowed to teach in McLean County.
Later years
In 1965 Alverta’s health began to rapidly decline, and Julia returned to Normal for good. She cared for Alverta until her death in 1968. John Walker died in Cleveland in 1974, and Julia died in 1984.
Though most of Peter and Fannie Duff’s children left McLean County in order to find work that aligned with their expertise and fields of study — a situation that happened all too frequently to Black families in McLean County— they are all buried at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
February is Black History Month, but the McLean County Museum of History and the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project strive to celebrate Black history, like the history of all Americans, year-round. They invite people to share stories, artifacts, images or documents associated with local Black people, past and present, by contacting the museum or a member of the BNBHP. Black history is American history.
Bloomington-Normal Black History Project
Back row: James Joyner, Jordan Grant, James Porter, Navy Thomas, Kendall Cross, AJ Austin, Paul LaVere
Alexander and Gwen Donnelly
Christopher Higgenbotham, Victor Green, Spencer Erving, Arlene Hosea, Robert Campell, Michel Watkins
Arlene Hosea, Jeanne Morris
Dr. Carla Campbell Jackson, Bradley Ross Jackson
Dominique McGee holding Esta Ridgeway
Lisa Rattan, Nikita Richards, Shirley Boykin
Jerome Maddox, Charles Morris
Shannon and Jason Aho with Noah
Crystal Butler with Niomi Kelnhofer
Ryan and Collyssa Beaulieu
Willie Holton Halbert
Jeff Woodard, Cameron Baker, Meta Mickens-Baker
Cameron Baker, Willie Brown, Professor Frank Suggs, Jeanne and Charles Morris
Willie Holton Halbert, Frances Maddox
Stephen Moist with Lucinda
It was a well-attended event
Angelique Racki and the BCAI Dancers
Paul and Sandra Harmon
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator for the museum.