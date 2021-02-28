Duff family history reflects struggles, achievements of Black experience in McLean County

Finding work

The Duffs’ oldest son, Walker, excelled as an athlete, holding Normal High School sprinting records well into the 1950s. He married Caddie Wilson in 1904, and they had two children, Fay and John Robert. But the union did not last. In 1912 Walker — hoping to find work that was not physical labor —moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he married Rhea Portia Harris and added a son, Edward Peter, to the family. Little is known of Walker’s early career, but in 1955 The Pantagraph reported that he was “in charge of all help at the exclusive Cleveland, Ohio Athletic Club.” Walker then moved up, relocating his family to Pittsburgh, where, The Pantagraph reported, “he served as superintendent of services at the palatial Pittsburgh Athletic Club.” By 1966 he had returned to Ohio where he worked for the Cleveland Country Club until his retirement.