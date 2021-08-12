El Paso plans museum honoring first Black voter in Illinois

EL PASO — Elections in the 19th century looked a lot different than they do today.

In 1870, the small town of El Paso witnessed a historical event in the advancements of voting rights for African Americans, according to the Project XV Museum.

The museum’s mission is to “build the first voting rights museum in the state of Illinois, and tell the story of the first Black man to vote in Illinois, David Strother.”

Named after the 15th Amendment — which prohibits federal and state governments from denying voting rights based on the color of a person’s skin — the museum will commemorate Strother’s legacy with a block party this Saturday. The event starts at 5 p.m. outside the Legacy Building, 1 W. Front St. in El Paso, and includes a barbecue dinner, live music by Dennis Stroughmatt & the Creole Stomp, and a keynote address by Nikita Richards. Tickets are $15.

Once open, the museum plans to hold civic education programs focused on voter advocacy, rights, and registration drives.

"Our passion project with the Legacy Building is to reopen the subterranean business where David's barbershop was located, and to preserve that historic moment for Illinois," said board co-chair Tabitha Nowark.

Co-chair and historian Michael Melick said as the city of El Paso, they have an obligation to share Strother’s story.

“We’re not here to say what people should make of it,” he added, “we’re just here to preserve the history.”

Strother was born in Missouri and moved to Peoria after his father died. Melick said Strother served Gen. Ulysses Grant as a cook for the Vicksburg campaign in the Civil War.

“The guys in his company in the army were from all over Peoria and Woodford County,” Melick said. “I believe it was them who talked him into making the trip to El Paso.”

First to vote

“As the story goes, when Strother went to vote the first time, the election official was not aware of the certification of the 15th Amendment,” said Melick. “So, he actually turned Strother away that time, because at that point, Blacks were not able to vote in prior elections.

“News didn’t travel quite as quickly in the 1870s as it does now.”

Melick said Mayor James Wathen was up for election on that ballot, and he brought Strother back to the polling place with a telegram proving the 15th Amendment was certified by Congress.

“In one retelling, it said the election official was very polite,” said Melick. ”It’s not like he was rude. He wanted him to vote, but he felt he had to uphold the law.”

“What I love about the story,” Melick continued, “is it shows everything that we want our community to be. We followed the law as we understood it, but we’re also willing to adapt when we’re pointed the error of our ways. That’s the perspective of the election official.”

“From the perspective of the mayor, we were willing to stand alongside those whose rights are being violated, even though we’re not personally affected by it.”

Melick said sometimes small towns have a reputation for being prejudiced, and “it’s simply not true.”

“We are a very open and accepting community who are willing to stand up for people’s rights,” he continued.

“We live in a country where we can vote, and that’s something we should celebrate.”

For more information about Project XV, or for tickets to Saturday's event, find the "Project XV Museum" page on Facebook or go to www.projectxvmuseum.com.

