Emig named new director of McLean County Museum of History

The museum is currently closed for renovation work and will reopen Sept. 1. Work is being done on some restrooms and the roof.

Emig said she doesn't plan on making any major changes.

"I think the museum is already incredibly strong in its programming and planning," she said. "I will be working with the staff to form a strategic plan for the near future."

Emig holds an undergraduate degree from Kenyon College, a master's degree in secondary teaching of English from Columbia University, and Doctor of Education in literacy, language, and cultural education from Boston University. She has held teaching positions at Bard College, University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University. She has also worked in a number of roles supporting public school districts in literacy education, culturally responsive instruction and organizational leadership, particularly in the Chicago area.

Julie and her partner, Mary, are parents to their daughter Charlotte, and they live in Bloomington.