Emig named new director of McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Ward 4 Alderperson Julie Emig has been named the new executive director of the McLean County Museum of History.
Emig, the current executive director of the McLean County Multicultural Leadership Program, will assume her duties Sept. 1.
“I am honored to have accepted the position,” she said. “The museum and MCLP are united in their work to elevate and educate our community.”
She will be working with Greg Koos, the museum’s interim executive director, to transition to her new role over the next two months. During this time, she will work on a transition to new leadership at MCLP.
"I'm just very excited about this opportunity," she said. "The MCLP experience really woke in me a love for civic education. When this opportunity came along, it seemed perfect."
Adam Lovell, who became the museum's executive director in April 2018, resigned in October 2019 to pursue other opportunities. Koos was executive director for 28 years, ending with his retirement in 2016.
The museum is currently closed for renovation work and will reopen Sept. 1. Work is being done on some restrooms and the roof.
Emig said she doesn't plan on making any major changes.
"I think the museum is already incredibly strong in its programming and planning," she said. "I will be working with the staff to form a strategic plan for the near future."
Emig holds an undergraduate degree from Kenyon College, a master's degree in secondary teaching of English from Columbia University, and Doctor of Education in literacy, language, and cultural education from Boston University. She has held teaching positions at Bard College, University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University. She has also worked in a number of roles supporting public school districts in literacy education, culturally responsive instruction and organizational leadership, particularly in the Chicago area.
Julie and her partner, Mary, are parents to their daughter Charlotte, and they live in Bloomington.
"I have a 5-year-old and it is one of her most favorite places to go," she said. "It continues to be, even though it is closed. But when we go to the Farmer's Market downtown she always wants to go to the museum and walk around. It is such a majestic, beautiful building. They have the wonderful Prairie Room on the top floor and she can spend hours there.
"But the more I learned about how much the museum does for the community, I have seen much more beyond what a museum can be. It isn't just a place for artifacts. You actually can bring people in to learn about history."
“We are very excited to have Julie on board to lead our museum into a very bright future,” said board president Bob Watkins in a statement released Monday.
