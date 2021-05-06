Endangered history: From Thompson Center to ‘Green Book’ sites, group lists Illinois’ most endangered historic structures

After a year off in 2020, Illinois historic preservationists on Wednesday announced their list of the state’s most endangered historic places, structures and sites they say are architecturally and culturally significant but at risk of being lost forever.
Landmarks Illinois unveiled its list of nine locations — six of them in Chicago or suburban counties — at a news conference designed to draw attention to the potential loss of these sites, some of which are well-known as others degrade in relative anonymity.
“Communities are passionate about their historic and culturally significant places, yet too often lack the resources necessary to maintain and preserve them,” Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois, said in a statement. The list “demonstrates the demand for creative solutions, partnerships and incentives to give places of our past a chance for reuse and renewed life.”
The group declined to release an annual list in the spring of 2020, saying it felt it was “inappropriate to focus on buildings when people were endangered.”
Chicago’s James R. Thompson Center made the list for a fourth consecutive time. After years of discussion, the Helmut Jahn-designed glass and tile structure that slouches toward Randolph and Clark streets went up for sale a few days ago.
What will happen to the 1985 Loop building after it is sold remains a mystery, but the preservation society wants it reused for a new purpose rather than significantly altered or demolished to make way for a skyscraper.
“Landmarks Illinois understands a sale of the Thompson Center would bring needed revenue to the State of Illinois. Still, terms of the deal should include retaining and reusing this irreplaceable building,” the group said.
The list doesn’t just include downtown behemoths eyed by big-time real estate developers. It also contains more architecturally humble locations that hold enormous cultural significance. Making the list for the first time are the state’s “Green Book” sites.
“The Negro Motorist Green Book” was published between the 1930s and 1960s as a guide for Black people who faced refusal of service and the threat of violence in some areas while traveling, including in Illinois in so-called “sundown towns.” The guidebook was the eponymous title of an Oscar-winning 2018 feature film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.
The book directed readers to lodging, dining and service options that would be friendly to Black travelers, sometimes including private homes or out-of-the-way establishments that could be easily lost to disrepair or demolition without their past role in America’s racial apartheid system being noted.
“One of the reasons we wanted to highlight the ‘Green Book’ sites is because of how much work still needs to be done,” said Frank Butterfield, director of the group’s Springfield office. “Initial research shows more than 250 sites from the ‘Green Book’ in Illinois, but how many of those remain is unclear. We really want to highlight the stories of those who visited or operated these places.”
To that end, the group is asking for “citizen researchers” to help it take stock of that long list of locations. Some are likely to be in disrepair or even long gone, demolished by owners who might not have known they held the deed to a piece of history.
The process, McDonald said, could be as simple as driving past a site near someone’s home and reporting whether it’s still standing and occupied. Anyone interested in aiding the project, or who knows those who operated or patronized “Green Book” businesses, is encouraged to reach out to Butterfield.
“Preservation is about more than just architecture. It’s about people. It’s about places where we share our values, history, identity. Even where we tell difficult stories, like the ‘Green Book’ sites,” McDonald said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s not just pretty buildings, so to speak.”