Endangered history: From Thompson Center to ‘Green Book’ sites, group lists Illinois’ most endangered historic structures

“One of the reasons we wanted to highlight the ‘Green Book’ sites is because of how much work still needs to be done,” said Frank Butterfield, director of the group’s Springfield office. “Initial research shows more than 250 sites from the ‘Green Book’ in Illinois, but how many of those remain is unclear. We really want to highlight the stories of those who visited or operated these places.”

To that end, the group is asking for “citizen researchers” to help it take stock of that long list of locations. Some are likely to be in disrepair or even long gone, demolished by owners who might not have known they held the deed to a piece of history.

The process, McDonald said, could be as simple as driving past a site near someone’s home and reporting whether it’s still standing and occupied. Anyone interested in aiding the project, or who knows those who operated or patronized “Green Book” businesses, is encouraged to reach out to Butterfield.

“Preservation is about more than just architecture. It’s about people. It’s about places where we share our values, history, identity. Even where we tell difficult stories, like the ‘Green Book’ sites,” McDonald said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s not just pretty buildings, so to speak.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0