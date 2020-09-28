Evergreen Cemetery Walk to go virtual

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Watch history come to life with the McLean County Museum of History's 26th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk.

Eight McLean County historical figures buried in Bloomington's Evergreen Cemetery will share their story through a new virtual tour of the cemetery.

"We’re really throwing out all the stops this year," said Candace Summers, McLean County Museum of History director of education. "We really want people to enjoy it and to learn from it.”

This year the museum is holding a virtual cemetery walk that will run Oct. 3 through Nov. 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour's theme is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which extended the right to vote to include women.

Historical figures of McLean County's past, including local suffragist Florence Risser Funk, will describe their efforts to secure voting rights for women on a state and national level.