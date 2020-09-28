Evergreen Cemetery Walk to go virtual

BLOOMINGTON — Watch history come to life with the McLean County Museum of History's 26th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk.
Eight McLean County historical figures buried in Bloomington's Evergreen Cemetery will share their story through a new virtual tour of the cemetery.
"We’re really throwing out all the stops this year," said Candace Summers, McLean County Museum of History director of education. "We really want people to enjoy it and to learn from it.”
This year the museum is holding a virtual cemetery walk that will run Oct. 3 through Nov. 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour's theme is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which extended the right to vote to include women.
Historical figures of McLean County's past, including local suffragist Florence Risser Funk, will describe their efforts to secure voting rights for women on a state and national level.
“They’re just so powerful and so moving. The actors we have this year — every year the actors are top notch — but this year there is just something about this cast that have just blown me away," Summers said of this year's cast. "They’ve really brought these characters to life on screen that makes you forget you’re watching it on the screen.”
The tour also will include a recreation a debate between Edwin Charles Hewett, who served as Illinois State University president between 1876 and 1890, and suffragist Susan B. Anthony. Hewett, who opposed women's right to vote, debated Anthony during her visit to Bloomington in 1870.
"We wanted to tell that story because we definitely had women and men who worked locally on a national level to get women the right to vote," said Summers.
The Evergreen Cemetery Walk, started in 1995, grew out of an effort to stop vandalism of Bloomington's oldest cemetery. Since then the tour has grown into an important educational tool that teaches people about local historical figures.
“We really feel that this event has helped curbed that vandalism exponentially and help people learn about our history.”
The cemetery walk has grown into an important educational tool for many schools, serving more than 2,500 students each year.
This year, the virtual tour will be available for free for schools and senior centers to stream. Household tickets for the general public are $25.
The tour can be viewed as a full length featured film, or it can be broken into sections based on the characters, which Summers hopes will be useful for teachers.
“I encourage people to participate,: Summers said. "I know everybody is suffering from screen fatigue, I’m totally there myself. This is such a unique event and a unique opportunity. I really think people will enjoy it and watch it again and again while it’s online.”
