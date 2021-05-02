The Pantagraph Negative Collection is a visual history of McLean County, available to the public on the Illinois Digital Archive, which holds over 60,000 images dating from 1932 to 1950. The McLean County Museum of History continues to pursue preservation of these negatives and the stories they tell.

One unusual image in the collection is that of Peter Lum and his new bride, Ha Chiu, (later “Jill”) arriving at the Bloomington train station in 1948. Peter Lum had served in the Army during World War II, and like many Chinese veterans of the American military, Lum was finally able to bring a bride home from China. She was one of a bevy of “war brides” who came to McLean County at the end of World War II.

Because of their sacrifice and improved U.S. relations with China, Chinese men had finally received a small measure of equality with other immigrants. Jill Lum arrived by first class passage on the Grover Cleveland from China, on the arm of her handsome husband.

Chinese men had lived in Bloomington as early as 1875. They lived a solitary life, working in laundries. They took English lessons at local churches, where the lessons were probably heavily laced with religious stories or U.S. history. In the newspaper they were called “washee” men and referred to as “Celestials” or “Chinamen.”

In the Pantagraph, they would have seen themselves described as “child-like and bland,” “brutal” or “superstitious.” Boys would torment them with petty acts of vandalism, and they were arrested on suspicion of gambling when playing traditional Chinese games.

For company they had each other, but no Chinese man living in Bloomington was known to have a wife in the United States until Jill Lum arrived.

Peter and Bing “Charlie” Lum were the owners of the Grand Café, a restaurant established by Bing Lum in 1922 at 204 N. Center St., immediately south of the Ensenberger furniture store. Peter Lum joined Charlie several years before WWII to help him run the restaurant (the date of his arrival was inconsistently reported).

Established just one year before the downtown State Farm office was built, the Grand Café became a popular spot with downtown office workers. American-style meals were popular at lunchtime, but Chinese food was in demand at night, according to Ike Chiu, a nephew of Jill Lum and the fourth owner of the Grand Café.

At the time Charlie and Peter Lum immigrated to the United States, the Chinese Exclusion Act was in effect. This law restricted the immigration of Chinese people almost completely. A very small number of Chinese merchants, diplomats and students were able to enter this country between 1910 and 1943. Only these men could bring their families, which led to the practice of entering the U.S. as “paper sons,” or pretending to be the son of a merchant or diplomat already living in the United States.

Charlie and Peter may have entered the country through a relative already residing in the States, or as paper sons.

The Chinese Exclusion Act further prevented Chinese people from becoming naturalized citizens, and Chinese residents were required to carry identification papers with their photographs. In spite of these unwelcoming laws, many Chinese men, like Peter, registered for the draft and served in the armed forces.

When Jill Lum arrived, she was the first female member of the family to work at the restaurant at 206 N. Center St. She had no experience working in restaurants, but learned to make pies and other American-style food. Mabel Wu, her daughter, remembered seeing her mother make four pies every morning.

The Lums were very proud that all food at the restaurant was made from “scratch,” especially the egg rolls. The egg rolls remain a Grand Café handcrafted tradition today, but no home-baked pies are on the menu.

Jill Lum did not speak English when she arrived, so one of her first tasks was to begin learning English. Peter advertised for a tutor, and Hazel Lockhart, a grade school teacher, became her tutor and a family friend. Jill Lum learned local customs from Lockhart, from the restaurant’s waitstaff and from her five children, who attended Metcalf Grade School and University High, both in Normal.

Wu recalled that many of the waitresses worked for the Lums for 20 or 30 years and were almost like family members. One of those waitresses told Wu that the Lums had lent her and her husband money after her husband suffered a devastating injury, to help them keep their farm. Those waitresses were an important part of Jill Lum’s successful adaptation to life in the U.S.

Chinese immigrants lived a lonely life even after the Chinese Exclusion Act was withdrawn in 1943. German immigrants had their Turnvereins and German festivals and the Irish had the Hibernian societies, but the Chinese in smaller cities were unable to build similar communities due to the immigration restrictions. Even though Jill Lum had waitresses and Lockhart for friends, she and Peter lacked Chinese friends who could share their customs and holidays.

Wu recalled a couple of Chinese acquaintances among the faculty at the Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State universities and a Chinese laundryman who was a frequent visitor, but on the whole she felt her parents had no social life. Eventually the Lum family grew to include Jill’s brother, Pong Chiu, after he escaped what had become Communist China. He became the third owner of the Grand Café in 1971, three years before the restaurant moved to its now-vacant Main Street location.

The Grand Café has passed out of the Lum family’s hands and is now owned by Jimmy and Kelly Mapugay and Adrian Daluz. The Mapugays and Daluz have added Filipino dishes to the menu, but the Chinese items are from the same delicious recipes.

Next year the Grand Café, now at 2205 E. Oakland Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary. This anniversary also will be a celebration of the perseverance and bravery of the Lums and the Chius, who made their home in a strange country and adapted to its customs.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Rochelle Gridley is archivist assistant at the museum.

