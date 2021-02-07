German-language paper under suspicion during WWI

The U.S. declared war on April 6, 1917, though it wasn’t until the following spring that anti-German sentiment on the U.S. home front picked up a full head of steam. On April 1, 1918, the McLean County Executive Committee of the State Council of Defense declared it “an act of disloyalty to the United States to print any paper or other publication in the German language,” with the Journal specifically ordered to cease “forthwith” printing in German.

This meeting of the Council of Defense took an even more ominous turn when committee member R.C. Baldwin suggested the seizure of property might be in order when dealing with unpatriotic Germans in the area. Although the local anti-German campaign never stooped to such dangerous extra legal action, the council was busy with other dubious measures, such as banning German textbooks in area schools.

In early April 1918, Gummerman ran a feisty editorial announcing the Journal’s switchover to English. Although there was little choice but to carry out the ban (short of shutting down the press), he made sure readers knew he was none too happy about it.