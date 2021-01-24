Grange movement promoting farmers' interests flourished in McLean County

As part of its mission to preserve local history, the McLean County Museum of History maintains extensive collections of objects, photographs, and documents that tell the stories of McLean County and its residents, both past and present. Many of these artifacts provide tangible reminders of past organizations no longer extant in McLean County. A prime example currently housed in the museum’s collection is a set of miniature tools once used in meetings of the Grange, or Order of the Patrons of Husbandry, a fraternal order dedicated to promoting the interests of farmers and the agricultural industry. Although no longer active in the county today, this order was very popular in the late 19th century, with dozens of local chapters and even, briefly, a county fair.
Founded in 1867, the Grange movement does not appear to have taken hold in McLean County until 1873, the same year the National Grange was organized in Washington, D.C. One of the earliest chapters, Grange No. 123, was created in Lawndale Township that April and included a vote for an $1,800 tax to build a town hall and Grange house as well as a resolution condemning a Bloomington newspaper, the Democrat, for siding with the railroads in a recent dispute with local farmers.
That same year, the Illinois State Grange, organized only a couple years before in March of 1871, met in Bloomington’s Durley Hall. The state organization frequently met in Bloomington over the coming years, undoubtedly because of its central location. By the end of 1874, 44 Granges had been organized throughout Mclean County, represented by a county-wide organization which met regularly in Bloomington.
The number of members in each Grange varied, with the largest being the Benjaminville and Heyworth Granges, which peaked at 79 and 73 members, respectively. Membership was open to both men and women, with many women serving in elected positions.
Mrs. M.M. Baker served first as secretary and later president of the Downs Grange from 1888 to 1892. Other prominent members included V.H. Porter, who founded the Dry Grove and Dale Granges in the early 1870s.
In addition to promoting agricultural interests, many chapters organized cooperative stores, libraries and mutual insurance companies. In McLean County, there was also a Grange Glee Club, which performed at least once at Hieronymus Church in January 1874 at a meeting for the installation of new officers for the Mount Hope and Hittle Granges.
Most granges in McLean County met in schoolhouses or private homes, but at least one Grange Hall was built next to the old Morgan schoolhouse northeast of Heyworth, serving as both a meeting place and as a store for the Heyworth Grange. Unfortunately, it burned down in the late 1920s.
The zenith for Grange activity in McLean County was undoubtedly the County Grange Fair, held every September from 1882 to 1890 at the Grange Fairgrounds located in Blooming Grove 2 miles southwest of Bloomington. A successor to the then-defunct County Fair, this event included exhibitions of local livestock, produce and machinery with cash prizes for the best in show.
Novelties, such as a dishrag plant (luffa gourd) brought by a Mrs. Smith in 1883, were also exhibited. Other events included carriage races and equestrian contests for women and for men over 60.
Daily fair attendance numbered in the thousands with train service provided by the IB&W railroad. A highlight of the fair was the annual Old Settlers’ reunion, attended by “snowbirds” or those who had lived through the infamous winter of 1830-1831.
This included John Berry Orendorff, who in 1907 donated a set of Grange emblems to the museum. An officer in both the Bloomington and McLean County Granges, he was one of the main organizers of both the fair and the reunion.
The Grange Fairgrounds saw use at other times of the year as well. A popular spot for group picnics and summer holiday celebrations, the grounds hosted an 1883 reunion of the 94th Illinois Infantry Regiment, or the “McLean Regiment,” that had fought in the Civil War. This event was presided over by Judge David Davis, friend and former colleague of Abraham Lincoln.
By the 1890s, the Grange movement had begun to wane in McLean County. The annual Grange Fair ceased, replaced by a revitalized county fair held at new, larger fairgrounds under the McLean County Agricultural Association. Declining membership led many local chapters to disband, with the last dissolving in 1909.
The movement underwent a small revival in 1930 with the establishment of a new chapter, the Maize Grange, for the Bloomington-Normal area. Named for the primary crop of McLean County, it was made up mostly of Illinois State Normal University students. Active for many years, this Grange too eventually dissolved, and there are currently no active Granges in McLean County.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar for the museum.