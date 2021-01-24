Grange movement promoting farmers' interests flourished in McLean County

As part of its mission to preserve local history, the McLean County Museum of History maintains extensive collections of objects, photographs, and documents that tell the stories of McLean County and its residents, both past and present. Many of these artifacts provide tangible reminders of past organizations no longer extant in McLean County. A prime example currently housed in the museum’s collection is a set of miniature tools once used in meetings of the Grange, or Order of the Patrons of Husbandry, a fraternal order dedicated to promoting the interests of farmers and the agricultural industry. Although no longer active in the county today, this order was very popular in the late 19th century, with dozens of local chapters and even, briefly, a county fair.