Illinois Civil War Gen. John Logan made Memorial Day a national holiday. Before that, it’s complicated.

“The best outcome,” says Masur, “of this discussion about monuments in a way would be that we, in general, come to know more about our history and understand the conflicting and sometimes not admirable aspects of the people who are memorialized on the landscape. And also that we add more monuments.”

Meanwhile, there was the matter of Memorial Day. In addition to being in Congress, Logan in 1868 began serving as commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a kind of Veterans Administration precursor for former Union soldiers. In his first year in that post, he called for Decoration Day to be a national holiday honoring the nation’s war dead by placing flowers on their graves.

The date he picked, May 30 — reportedly because it was when flowers were in bloom and was not the anniversary of any specific battle — was the national holiday from 1868 through 1970. Beginning in 1971 Memorial Day (the name supplanted Decoration Day over time) became an official federal holiday celebrated on the last Monday in May.

A 1911 Encyclopaedia Britannica entry on Logan stated the holiday was “an idea which probably originated with him.”