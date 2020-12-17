Illinois State University grad 'stumbles upon' pro baseball players in familial find

BLOOMINGTON – Hoke Beazley and Carl Dorley were probably shagging fly balls together one day under a 1931 Bloomington sun.

When the former baseball outfielders were placed together on The Pantagraph’s June 8, 1931, front page for rejoining the Bloomington Cubs on the same day, Beazley and Dorley likely thought nothing of what could happen 55 years later in the same community.

That was when Mike Frawley met his future wife, Donna Dorley, in a classroom at Illinois State University — the ballplayers’ great nephew and niece, respectively.

Frawley, 53 and now living near Indianapolis, avidly studies genealogy as a hobby and “stumbled upon” finding out that his great uncle, Beazley, and his wife’s great uncle, Dorley, were Bloomington Cubs teammates for at least one year.

“Obviously I didn’t grow up knowing my wife,” Frawley said. “My wife’s father and my family never grew up knowing each other. They’re from St. Louis, I’m from Chicago, and just the sheer odds of that happening … is phenomenal.”

The Bloomington Cubs were part of the Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League, a professional independent baseball league more generally known as the Three-I League. The Bloomington Cubs were not affiliated with the Chicago Cubs or any Major League Baseball team.