Illinois State University grad 'stumbles upon' pro baseball players in familial find

BLOOMINGTON – Hoke Beazley and Carl Dorley were probably shagging fly balls together one day under a 1931 Bloomington sun.
When the former baseball outfielders were placed together on The Pantagraph’s June 8, 1931, front page for rejoining the Bloomington Cubs on the same day, Beazley and Dorley likely thought nothing of what could happen 55 years later in the same community.
That was when Mike Frawley met his future wife, Donna Dorley, in a classroom at Illinois State University — the ballplayers’ great nephew and niece, respectively.
Frawley, 53 and now living near Indianapolis, avidly studies genealogy as a hobby and “stumbled upon” finding out that his great uncle, Beazley, and his wife’s great uncle, Dorley, were Bloomington Cubs teammates for at least one year.
“Obviously I didn’t grow up knowing my wife,” Frawley said. “My wife’s father and my family never grew up knowing each other. They’re from St. Louis, I’m from Chicago, and just the sheer odds of that happening … is phenomenal.”
The Bloomington Cubs were part of the Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League, a professional independent baseball league more generally known as the Three-I League. The Bloomington Cubs were not affiliated with the Chicago Cubs or any Major League Baseball team.
The Three-I League lasted from 1901 to 1961, with a few years off for both World Wars and the Great Depression. Independent baseball leagues were more common then, as there were a record 59 leagues across 448 communities in 1949, according to Baseball Reference.
Bloomington had four team names between 1901 and 1939. The team played at Fans Field, also known as Bloomington Grounds, near East Lafayette Street, South Main Street and Berenz Place.
Frawley always knew that his wife’s great uncle used to play professional baseball because his father-in-law had once told him, but he never looked into it any further.
That was until last week when he was talking to his mother about her uncle who had grown up in Georgia named Hoke Beazley.
Frawley noticed he could not find his great uncle’s 1930 census records.
Once he located the records, one thing popped out to him: Beazley’s listed occupation was baseball player.
“I said, huh, that’s interesting. I never knew he was a baseball player,” Frawley said.
His curiosity led him to punching in “Hoke Beazley” to baseball-reference.com to find out if he had any statistics, and if so, for which teams. Frawley soon found out he played for the Bloomington Cubs.
“So at that point I just decided to look at the roster and as I was scrolling down the roster, I see my wife’s great uncle’s name (Carl Dorley) in the roster,” Frawley said.
He was shocked in the moment, but remembered knowing that his wife’s great uncle was a baseball player. He figured he would continue examining the roster.
“As I was scrolling down, I also saw another person on that roster named Gus Gockel,” Frawley said.
Frawley played baseball at ISU and said he had a teammate named Kevin Gockel from Staunton, Illinois.
When he clicked on Gus Gockel’s biography, up came Staunton, Illinois, listed as his hometown.
“My jaw dropped,” Frawley said.
He texted Kevin Gockel to confirm that his grandfather’s name was Gus and Kevin responded with a yes, and that he was a baseball player too.
Here were three former Bloomington Cubs teammates for one season, who ultimately took different paths, but had their genetic trails cross once again 55 years later.
“I don’t know,” Frawley said, trying to piece together a meaning behind his finding. “It’s almost like kismet that my wife and I are together. We met in Bloomington and here our great uncles played baseball in Bloomington well before we were born, so it’s just almost like fate.”
