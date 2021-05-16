For decades the McLean County Museum of History has provided first rate, experiential internship opportunities. As a nationally accredited museum, we are not only committed to providing historical education and stewardship to our lifelong learners, but also offering hands-on, immersive internships for students diving headfirst into practical career preparation.

In 2019, the museum was honored with an incredibly generous legacy gift from the Myra Jane Rodgers Shepard estate. To honor Myra’s legacy, the museum created the Myra Jane Rodgers Shepard Internship scholarship program. This scholarship provides a $1,200 stipend to a maximum of eight students who complete an internship per calendar year. These scholarships are offered in the interest of helping mitigate financial barriers that may preclude students from pursuing educational experiences in museum and related fields.

To be eligible for the scholarship, student candidates are required to be enrolled at an Illinois-based institution of higher learning to apply. Eligible students can take their internship for credit or not for credit. A for-credit internship requires 160 hours of service per semester.

While our internship program was thrown a curveball in 2020, the museum felt it was vitally important to continue offering internships despite the restrictions on in-person learning. So, we decided to offer remote internships only.

Alan Lessoff, history department academic adviser at Illinois State University, is a great example of how passionate professionalism can motivate and encourage students to continue to pursue their aspirations, despite enduring a global pandemic. Lessoff and other academic advisers have been excellent about continuing to connect interested students to the museum.

Our internship program works closely with ISU, Illinois Wesleyan University, Lincoln College and Heartland Community College to advertise our internship opportunities within the student body.

The real challenge then became how to conduct each project offsite without the hands-on, practical experience that the museum typically provides. In the fall 2020 semester, two ISU interns came on board as remote interns working in the collections department: Elise Fox, an English major/art history minor, and Madison Bobrytzke, a history major.

Both students embarked on a newly offered collections online database internship. The project consisted of researching artifacts in our collection that had little to no provenance, or origin/history of ownership. Interns used their research to write a label for each artifact with the end goal of not only deaccessioning artifacts without provenance to McLean County but also to make those artifacts with provenance available online to the public.

While historical resources such as Newspapers.com, Ancestry.com and digitized finding aids on the museum website were accessible to the interns remotely, they could not replace the valuable lessons and experiences of an onsite, in-person internship. So, we are very much looking forward to having students working onsite once again.

There are many perks to joining the museum as an intern. Students have the opportunity to grow in their field of study by working alongside our award-winning staff and programs. They also connect with a wide variety of passionate community partners who either work or volunteer at the museum or come onsite for business or pleasure.

One of the requirements of an internship with the museum is to conduct an interview for each staff member. The purpose is not only for staff to get to know the intern but also for the intern to learn what role each staff member plays at the museum and what they studied in school and what led them to the museum field. Interns are often surprised to learn that many current and past staff members were once museum interns themselves, representing a wide range of personal and professional disciplines.

Today our interns come from a wide variety of disciplines as well, including history education, geography, communications, anthropology, archaeology, graphic design, library sciences, art history, music and fashion design.

This summer, the museum welcomes the following ISU student interns who will benefit from Myra Jane Rodgers Shepard’s philanthropy:

•Mollie Spoerer, fashion design major, textile collections internship.

•Abigail Etchison, fashion design major, textiles collections internship.

•Kim Stahl, archaeology major, collections management internship.

•Dennis Awuah, history major, library special projects internship.

•Erica Mallek, graphic design major, graphic design internship.

•Anastasia Ervin, music liberal arts and anthropology double major, public programs internship and a current museum volunteer.

•Haley Youhas, history education major, Evergreen Cemetery Walk internship.

To learn more about becoming an intern or volunteer with the McLean County Museum of History, contact Rachael Masa, director of volunteers and interns, at rmasa@mchistory.org

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Rachael Masa is director of volunteers and interns at the museum.

