Jeered for disability, Gibbons strove to succeed, defend value of life

The McLean County Museum of History continues its work to preserve the photographic history of McLean County with the introduction of the Public Life in McLean County Collection in the Illinois Digital Archives (www.idaillinois.org).

This new collection holds over 15,000 images (and still growing) of schools, clubs, civic organizations and other aspects of public life. With the addition of Public Life, the historical image collections now total more than 100,000 images, and include the Pantagraph Negatives Collections, the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project and Architecture in McLean County.

Over $300,000 has been spent in the preservation of our photographic history in the past three years, but just a small part of the work has been completed. The negatives freezer (built with grant and museum funds) holds hundreds of thousands more images waiting to be digitized.

Several museum employees are involved in this work, writing grants, preserving the physical and digital artifacts, and creating records for each image. The generosity of the public in supporting the museum with donations, bequests and memberships is essential for this work to continue.

Within every image held by the museum is the story of a life, place or organization that can be teased out into the light, giving new dimension to our understanding of McLean County’s past. Among the dozens of images preserved from the Bloomington 1925 Pageant of Progress is that of a man standing beside a card table filled with candy and a placard: “Will Gibbons’ Candy Stand.” His table stands out in contrast to the elaborate booths of local manufacturers and stores for its simplicity.

Our question today is: Why did a candy seller have a booth at the Pageant of Progress?

Will Gibbons was born in 1893 in Lee County, the son of Edward and Jennie Gillespie Gibbons. Jennie Gibbons died in 1902, and Edward remarried two years later. In 1908 Gibbons came to live with a relative in Bloomington, but within two years Gibbons was homeless after the death of this relative. Thrown out upon the world, this teenager began his life as a small-business owner in Bloomington.

Gibbons worked as a newsboy in Bloomington in the 1910s. He may have taken on this work because of physical impairments he was born with. His condition affected his ability to speak and walk. He called himself “crippled,” as did the people around him. Perceptions of his abilities would affect his life in Bloomington for bad and for good.

In 1917 Mayor Edwin E. Jones received several letters from citizens who were disturbed by Gibbons’ work as a newsboy. Newsboys in Bloomington, like newsboys everywhere, “called” their papers or shouted out the headlines. The complaining citizens said “his grimace and his wailing call were a menace to unborn children.” Their demand was that he be removed from the streets and silenced.

Rather than call out this superstitious humbug and callousness, Jones told Gibbons that he could no longer “call” his newspapers. Even when a petition signed by 622 people was presented to Jones by the Park Methodist Church minister, Jones refused to allow Gibbons to call his newspapers.

In the following years Gibbons operated newsstands and candy stands in various downtown locations. He lived for many years in downtown hotels like the American, at 210 W. Washington St., and the Phoenix Hotel, at 312 N. Main St. Living in a hotel, Gibbons would have eaten all his meals in local restaurants, where most likely he would meet and socialize with other people.

He attended Holy Trinity Church and at the farewell service for Father Thomas Muleady of St. Patrick’s in 1927, Gibbons was one of several speakers. Unlike the citizens who objected to Gibbons’ voice and mannerisms, people who knew Gibbons found traits to admire in him.

Gibbons attended the Catholic grade schools in Dixon, Illinois, and was a business man in his own right, selling tonics in a basement stand at the Bloomington Hotel, operating a newsstand at the Corn Belt Drug Store and selling candy and novelties from a cart in downtown Bloomington. He would have dealt with suppliers, kept his accounts, and planned his business strategy. In other words, Gibbons had the skills necessary to run a small business.

In 1927 Gibbons threw his hat into the political ring and ran for city treasurer. He won handily, with 4,784 votes, and the Pantagraph noted the large number of boosters who promoted his candidacy. The second Republican candidate, William Orendorff, had just 2,682 votes.

Gibbons ran three more times for public office (coroner, treasurer and superintendent of streets) and was elected treasurer again in 1931. Gibbons had gone from being a man chased from the streets to being the man who collected the taxes at City Hall.

In 1939, Maj. Edward L. Dyer, a veteran of the Spanish American War and World War I, gave a speech in Washington, D.C., advocating for euthanasia of the aged poor and “incurable cripples” as a solution to the relief problem. This speech was reported in newspapers all over the United States. Letters criticizing this speech, given so far away, were received at the Pantagraph for days afterward, most disputing the morality of his suggestions.

Another letter came from Gibbons, who spoke in very simple language advocating for the value of his own life: "I read the article in your paper about Major Dyer. A man or woman wants to live as long as possible regardless of age. I am 45 years old and was born a cripple and I like life. No matter how handicapped the individual may be, a life is a life."

Two years later Gibbons died at the age of 47 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The Pantagraph remembered him as a man “admired for his indominatable (sic) will to make his own way in the world . . . (with) a keen mind and keen sense of humor.”

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Rochelle Gridley is archivist assistant at the museum.

