Juneteenth has a long history in Bloomington-Normal

The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, did not immediately free all enslaved people in the United States. Rather, they were freed incrementally. In the Confederacy, they were freed as Union troops occupied territory. Slaveholding states that remained in the Union moved over time to abolish slavery after the proclamation, and the 13th Amendment's adoption in December 1865 finally ended it.

On June 19, 1865, two months after the war had officially ended and over two years following the issuing of Lincoln’s proclamation, Gen. Gordon Granger publicly read the emancipation order in Galveston, Texas. Black communities in Texas have celebrated June 19 as their day of liberation from that point forward.

A Bloomington resident, Union Army Sgt. Maj. William McCoslin, was serving in the 29th United States Colored Infantry at Ringgold Barracks, Texas, during that period. Just three months after Granger publicly read the emancipation order, McCoslin penned a letter to the editor of The Pantagraph — an appeal to address unfair treatment of his regiment. His letter provides a window into the experiences of Black soldiers serving in the Union Army.

He wrote, “In the name of God and the bloody fields of battle which we have marched in thirst and hunger, rain and mud, and darkness I inquire, why have we not been restored, as volunteer troops to the bosom of our families and friends?”

Evidence that a local celebration of Juneteenth was conducted in the years following the emancipation appears in the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project (BNBHP) archives in the form of an article from The Daily Leader dated Jan. 3, 1874. The headline for the article reads, “Emancipation Day. Its Observance in this City. The Colored Citizens of Bloomington Celebrated their Independence.”

The article proclaims that the celebration was “the grandest demonstration ever made by the colored citizens of the city of Bloomington” on the 11th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration included processions, banners, and abundant speeches.

In more recent years, there have been three major iterations of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Bloomington-Normal.

Beginning in 1993, the BNBHP hosted a celebration on the quad of Illinois Wesleyan University each year. The event, initiated by founding project members Mildred Pratt, Pam Muirhead and Caribel Washington, took place annually through 1999. The event was developed as a continuation of other BNBHP events with the goal of bringing people together. Pratt and Washington had been leaders of the BNBHP, conducting endless research and interviews and working to advertise and expand the project since the early 1980s.

Later, between 2003 and 2015, the African American Forum (a State Farm affinity group) hosted a celebration each year at Forrest Park. The celebration included historical presentations, griot-style storytelling, musical performances and a barbecue.

Following a long hiatus and a formal reboot of the BNBHP, the project again held a local Juneteenth celebration in 2019. At that time, the event was planned to be an outdoor event, but due to fears of inclement weather, the celebration was moved indoors at the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

During the past year of social and racial unrest in the country, the BNBHP Juneteenth committee felt it was imperative that the celebration continue, providing an opportunity for the community to come together to commemorate and appreciate our shared history.

Despite the long tradition of Juneteenth celebrations, first in Texas and then across the country, Juneteenth’s recognition as a state holiday in Texas did not come until over 100 years later, in 1980.

Last October, the Bloomington City Council voted to make Juneteenth an official city holiday. The idea was put forth by Mboka Mwilambwe, who then was a council member and now is mayor. He believes that added awareness will help community members understand and appreciate the history that the day represents.

This year, the BNBHP, in partnership with the City of Bloomington Human Relations Commission and the McLean County Museum of History, presented an entire week of programming from June 14-19. The program series explored the theme “Justice Delayed,” offering an opportunity to examine and engage in meaningful public discussion on where we are today and asking the question, “Where do we go from here?”

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project was founded in 1982, and its collections span the 19th and 20th centuries. The collections contain photographs, portraits, booklets, oral histories, articles and photocopies related to club organizations and churches of the local Black community. In 1989, the BNBHP became affiliated with the McLean County Historical Society, which now serves as a repository for the project’s collections. For more information about the project and its collections, visit www.bnbhp.com.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Jeff Woodard is director of marketing and community relations at the museum.

