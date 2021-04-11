April 14 marks the 156th anniversary of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln died in the early morning of April 15, 1865. Almost immediately following his death, the process of elevating Lincoln to martyrdom began.

On April 19, 1865, millions of Americans attended memorial services for Lincoln in Washington, D.C., and around the country. In McLean County, the community gathered on the campus of what was then Illinois State Normal University for a memorial service in the great hall of the Old Main building.

ISNU President Richard Edwards gave a 20-page oration on Lincoln's “Life and Character.” In his opening statements he captured the feelings of those in McLean County, stating: “The grief that afflicts us today, the terrible sorrow that has taken hold of the great heart of this nation, is too profound for any utterance. Our anguish is too poignant for words, however charged with woe.”

Edwards went on to say, “We mourn not merely for a public man, but for a dearly loved friend and brother …. By his unselfish patriotism, his patience and wisdom, he proved himself worthy to be the successor of Washington, to be the savior of the nation for which Washington was the father.”

The state slogan, “Land of Lincoln,” became official in 1955. This act of the Legislature officially linked Illinois with its most famous non-native son and one of our nation’s most beloved presidents.

Bloomington has a similar relationship with Abraham Lincoln. He may have resided in the state capital 58 miles away, but Lincoln spent more time in Bloomington than any other place, save Springfield. He was familiar to its residents and a common fixture in the community.

A 1909 ISNU yearbook refers to a Lincoln Memorial Tree that was planted near the carriage drive in front of the entrance to Old Main on May 3, 1865, the same day that the Lincoln funeral train made its brief stop in Bloomington en route to its final destination of Springfield. This first Lincoln Memorial Tree (a Norway spruce) was damaged by two tornadoes and was taken down in 1902.

A second memorial tree (American elm) was planted on February 12, 1909, on the centennial of Lincoln’s birthday and was identified in 1935 as approximately 125 feet northeast of Fell Hall. The status of that elm is not known today.

At some point a third memorial tree was referenced in a 1967 publication as near the current flag pole and Old Main Bell on the quad. This unofficial memorial tree is a large Austrian pine and still stands today. In fact, there is a large boulder near it as a marker for the Fell Arboretum.

This unofficial Lincoln Memorial Tree was also referenced in a calendar honoring the legacy of Jesse Fell in 1987. Sue Guess-Hanson drew an illustration of the pine for this calendar and it is now a part of local Lincoln lore.

On February 11, 1861, Abraham Lincoln left Springfield on a 13-day journey by train to assume the presidency in Washington. This trip covered 1,600 miles with 13 stops along the way for speeches. Before he left Springfield, Lincoln made formal comments that included the statement, “I now leave, not knowing when or whether ever I may return, with a task before me greater than that which rested upon Washington.”

Little did Lincoln know that his return to Springfield would follow his death. It was decided to have his body and that of his son Willie returned to Springfield via a funeral train that would allow the nation to mourn. The principal towns visited by the funeral train, dubbed “The Lincoln Special,” were similar to those on his original trip to Washington. Personal friend and bodyguard (and former Bloomington resident) Ward Lamon was the only person to make both the 1861 and 1865 trips with Lincoln.

Two dozen locomotives were used during the 1,654-mile journey of the Lincoln funeral train; and Lincoln’s remains were re-embalmed at every city stop during the 13-day train ride from Washington to Springfield.

The train departed Washington on April 21 and then left Chicago for the last leg of the journey on May 2. Supreme Court Justice David Davis of Bloomington, a Lincoln friend from his days as a lawyer, was on the train from Chicago to Springfield. Robert Lincoln had asked Davis to manage the affairs of his father’s estate.

Crowds estimated from 4,000 to 8,000 gathered in Bloomington in anticipation of the funeral cortege that arrived at nearly 5 a.m. May 3. It was reported that, “A large arch was erected over the tracks near the railroad shops of the C&A at the end of Catharine Street.” It bore the inscription, “Go to thy rest.” The train stopped briefly to take on wood and water and quickly resumed its journey.

Trains had delivered thousands of people to Springfield in advance of the funeral train. It was estimated that more than 150,000 were on hand for the funeral.

Springfield, a city of 15,000, was overwhelmed with mourners. Charles B. Holmes, a former Bloomington resident, recalled his trip to Springfield for the funeral in a Pantagraph interview in 1938.

“I took my best girl on a special C&A train to Springfield for the funeral," he said. "We couldn’t get any closer to the statehouse where the body lay in state, than two blocks, the crowds were so dense.”

Holmes wasn’t able to get food or water anywhere and the couple boarded a train to return to Bloomington as soon as the funeral procession had concluded.

The Pantagraph reported on May 6 that more people from McLean County had been transported to and from Springfield in the last week than ever before during the same time. Over 25 million American citizens participated in some kind of memorial for Lincoln in 1865.

The McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington has a large collection of local recollections of McLean County residents’ experiences with Lincoln. Among these is Miss Estelle Hughes, who recounts her participation in the choir that sung at Lincoln’s funeral in Springfield. The public is invited this summer to explore the museum's exhibit about Lincoln in McLean County.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Norris Porter is director of development at the museum.

