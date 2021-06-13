'Magic lantern' a visual aid to teaching at Bloomington High School

Today, film and photography, and the devices that create and display them, are taken for granted as a normal, even mundane, part of everyday life. This was not the case a century ago when technologies such as film were still in their infancy and other devices existed in forms very different from today. Examples of many of these early technologies are preserved in the collections of the McLean County Museum of History. One striking example is a balopticon, or lantern slide projector, once used by Bloomington High School staff during the first half of the 20th century.

More commonly known as "magic lanterns," these projectors were the ancestors of the motion picture projector, the 35mm slide projector, filmstrips, and even the PowerPoint presentation. Using lenses and a portable light source, they projected images painted or transferred onto glass plates.

First developed in the late 1600s, magic lanterns were initially used for entertainment, often by travelling performers or "lanternists." But by the 1800s their educational value had been recognized and they were often used to illustrate lectures and travelogues.

This was the case in McLean County, where the magic lantern shows advertised from the 1860s to 1880s were presentations at local schools and churches with slides depicting religious, artistic and astronomical themes.

Recognizing the potential market, by the 1890s some companies began selling projectors and lantern slide sets directly to teachers and schools.

The museum’s projector is a great example of this. It was made by the Keystone View Co., a major distributor of slides and projection equipment that had an educational department dedicated to producing specialized media for teachers.

Accompanying this projector is a wooden cabinet that doubled as a projector stand and storage for nearly 600 lantern slides. The slides were intended to serve as aids for teaching a variety of subjects and would have been accompanied by a teacher’s guide. One of the contributors to this guide was Douglas C. Ridgely, a geography professor at Illinois State Normal University from 1903-1922.

The marketing of the lanterns and slides to schools formed part of the larger visual education movement of the early 1900s, a push to use visual technologies including slide and film projectors as teaching aids in schools and education.

In McLean County, many local schools and institutions began acquiring their own lanterns and building libraries of slides and other visual media. In 1916, the McLean County Better Farming Association purchased a lantern for use in agricultural lectures using slides with photographs of county farms taken by the McLean County agricultural agent, D.O. Thompson.

By 1922, the university had created a visual education bureau with a lending library of films and slides used by hundreds of local churches, schools and clubs. The county superintendent also created a “library of visual education” that provided media to the county’s rural schools.

Much of this equipment was purchased from traveling company sales representatives who demonstrated projectors and slide sets for local schools and parent teacher associations throughout the 1920s. The Keystone View Co.’s own regional Illinois representative, Walter H. Matheny, was himself a former resident of Normal who frequently returned to the area on business trips.

This growing trend led to "Visual Education" being chosen as the theme for McLean County’s biannual teachers institute in December 1922. Developed by county school superintendent R.C. Moore and University of Illinois education professor F.D. McClusky, the institute was held at Bloomington High School, then at 510 E. Washington St.

Lasting three days, it included a series of lectures presented in the school’s auditorium by educators and experts from as far afield as North Dakota and Chicago. Upstairs, the second-floor hallway and four classrooms were used as space for exhibits and demonstrations of the types of visual aids described in the lectures.

Exhibitors included many manufacturers and distributors of visual media as well as several museums including the Field Museum of Chicago, the Philadelphia Commercial Museum and the Cleveland Education Museum.

There also was an exhibit from Bloomington schools showing the range of visual material they were using for “Latin classes in the high school down to the kindergarten sand pans.” It is possible this included the projector and slides currently preserved in the museum’s collections.

Overall, the county teachers institute was considered one of the most successful ever held. It was attended by not only local teachers but also superintendents from neighboring counties and students from Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities. The institute was even reported in the Educational Screen, an early professional journal on visual education and the official publication of the National Academy of Visual Instruction. This journal was one of the exhibitors at the institute, which it lauded as “the first of its kind in the middle west."

Lantern slides and their projectors remained in use for several decades until their eventual replacement by new and better technologies in the 1950s, including smaller 35mm slides and filmstrips. No longer needed, Bloomington High School’s projector and slides went into storage before eventually being donated to the museum, thereby preserving this small piece of the county’s educational history.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar at the museum.

