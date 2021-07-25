McLean County-based Teachers' Regiment fought in Civil War

One hundred and sixty years ago this month, a broadside poster was printed and distributed across Illinois asking for 300,000 troops to join the Union Army.

At the time there were only 16,367 men serving in the U.S. military and President Abraham Lincoln desperately needed men to volunteer to help sustain the Union in the early days of the Civil War. In McLean County, 3,200 men joined 15 regiments, often doing so in groups of men with similar backgrounds — including regiments of ethnic and racial identities, merchants, lawyers, and even a teachers’ regiment.

Three hundred men enlisted in McLean County’s “Teachers’ Regiment” led by Illinois State Normal University’s first president, Charles Hovey. The Vermont native began teaching at the age of 15, studied law briefly, and then earned a teaching degree from Dartmouth in 1852. Soon afterward, he moved to Illinois where he was superintendent of Peoria Schools. By 1857 Hovey was serving on the State of Illinois’ first Board of Education, which was working to organize Illinois’ first state university.

At that time, he met Lincoln, then a Springfield lawyer who served as legal counsel to the board. In 1857 Hovey became ISNU‘s first president. But when the Civil War began, he made a special request to Lincoln to create a schoolmasters’ regiment and resigned from his position at ISNU.

Hovey was commissioned colonel of the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Infantry (or "Teachers’ Regiment") on Aug. 15, 1861. The regiment organized at Camp Butler in Springfield in September 1861. Its members included many teachers and former students from ISNU. On September 20, 1861, the 33rd moved to Ironton, Missouri, where it was based until March 1862.

Among those who volunteered was Henry M. Kellogg, the principal at Bloomington High School. The Massachusetts native, his wife, Amanda, and their son, Harry, arrived in Bloomington in 1857. He enlisted as a private on Aug. 30, 1861 but was soon a lieutenant of Company C of the 33rd.

Five months later, on Jan. 24, 1862, Kellogg was made captain and subsequently led his company through several skirmishes and the battles of Port Gibson, Champion Hill, Black River Bridge and Cache River.

On the morning of May 6, 1863, Kellogg wrote to his wife. He briefly detailed the Battle of Champion Hill — including a near miss by a shell that took off his hat — and their victory, noting that Vicksburg, Mississippi, “in a few days will be ours.” He finished with “God bless you in all things my darling wife & boy.”

Two weeks later, on May 20, 1st Lt. Edward J. Lewis of Company C witnessed Kellogg as he led his troops into battle.

Lewis later wrote: “I saw him as he marched ... with a clear presentiment of his fate, calm, and resolute. When upon the ground he pointed to a little eminence in front saying, ‘I shall fall near that spot.’ Then, as they went forward to the attack, (Kellogg) being in advance of his company, waved his sword above his head, calling out to his men, ‘Follow me to victory or death.’ He (Kellogg) fell within ten feet of the spot he had pointed out, and when removed a few moments after, his sword was held so firmly that it required some force in unclasping his hand from the hilt.”

Kellogg was just 27 at the time of his death.

Though not a teacher, Lewis, a transplant from Philadelphia, had moved to Bloomington at the invitation of Jesse W. Fell who asked him to serve as editor of the Weekly Pantagraph in 1856. As editor Lewis focused on local news and political issues, particularly ones concerning the newly formed Republican Party.

By late 1857 Lewis was also editing a daily edition of The Pantagraph. He resigned in January 1860 to go west to hunt for gold but returned that fall a poorer man. In April 1861 Lewis returned to the work of editor for The Pantagraph and was there to announce the beginning of hostilities at Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War.

When he resigned again, it was to join Hovey’s teachers’ regiment. He mustered into the 33rd as a private of Company C on Aug. 15, 1861.

Lewis became first lieutenant of Company C just a few days prior to Kellogg’s death at Vicksburg. On July 2, 1863, he officially replaced Kellogg as captain of Kellogg’s company. That summer, the 33rd destroyed the railways near Jackson, Mississippi, then marched to Vicksburg for the successful siege that helped cement Union control of the river.

The regiment then traveled south to New Orleans and then by steamship to Brownsville, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico to fight Confederate forces at Fort Esperanza in late November 1863. After a short battle, Confederate soldiers abandoned the fort. Lewis wrote, “The key to one of the most important harbors in Texas is in our possession, and the path to Galveston and the rich interior of the Lone Star State is virtually open.”

In January 1864, members of the 33rd were asked to reenlist. Those who chose to do so left Texas and headed home for a short furlough. On April 18, the regiment reorganized at Camp Butler and proceeded to New Orleans where they rejoined with those who had not reenlisted and had been temporarily assigned to the 99th.

The 33rd moved on to Bayou Boeuf, Louisiana, where they provided protection to the railroad. After eight months Lewis noted: “We gladly welcome the prospect of a return to active service. We were weary of inaction and the comparative stagnation of garrison life.”

On March 2, 1865, they headed back to New Orleans by train. But the train derailed when the engine hit a horse on the tracks. Nine men were killed and over 70 injured. Fortunately, the members of the 33rd were at the end of the train and suffered only minor injuries.

After a few days in New Orleans, they headed east and north up the east side of Mobile Bay to Spanish Fort, a heavily fortified defense to the city of Mobile, Alabama, across the bay. As part of the 16th Army Corps, they laid siege to the fort and by April 8 it was captured.

The following day they were at Fort Blakely, five miles to the north, which was already surrounded by Union forces and succumbed later that day. The fall of Spanish Fort and Fort Blakely permitted Union troops to subsequently enter Mobile unopposed after the Army of Mobile evacuated the city, occupying it on April 12, 1865. That same day, they learned that on April 9 Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered.

After the surrender, the federal government kept many Union soldiers active, including members of the 33rd. A disgruntled Lewis penned a letter to The Pantagraph on June 23 writing: “It does seem to me that the Government ought to feel honor bound to release the volunteer forces with all the speed which is at all consistent with the general safety. The volunteer soldiers took up arm for a special purpose, the crushing of the rebellion. ... It seems to me very like a breach of contract to hold them for the full time of their enlistment, to do police duty in the subjugated States, or to use them as a weapon to threaten or to actually prosecute a foreign war, for which they never volunteered.”

This opinion was repeated in a subsequent Pantagraph article two months later. Lewis’ regiment was finally mustered out of service on Dec. 7, 1865, and he retired from The Pantagraph in 1879.

Hovey was wounded in the arm during the January 1863 battle to capture Arkansas Post and left field service. With the close of the war, he was given a brevet promotion to major general "for gallant and meritorious conduct” in that battle. After the war, Hovey and his wife moved to Washington, D.C., and he became a successful pension lobbyist and practicing attorney.

In all, the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment suffered the loss of two officers and 56 enlisted men who were killed in action or who died of their wounds, and one officer and 250 enlisted men who died of disease — a total of 309 war fatalities.

Visit the McLean County Museum of History through the month of July to see a replica of the 33rd Regimental Flag, on loan from the Dr. Jo Ann Rayfield Archives, Illinois State University, on display in the rotunda.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator of collections and exhibits at the museum.

