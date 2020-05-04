McLean County history museum cancels History Makers Gala, names honorees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History has canceled the History Makers Gala because of social distancing restrictions, and rescheduled it for June 16, 2021.

Honorees are Carole and Jerry Ringer, Marilyn and Robert Sutherland, and Barbara Stuart. Each has made a significant impact in the community in the fields of education, arts, culture, social justice, and philanthropy, the museum said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

The fundraising gala celebrates the contributions of older adults who have made considerable contributions to shaping the fabric of McLean County.

