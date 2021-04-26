 Skip to main content
McLean County Museum of History reopening Saturday
042721-blm-loc-1museum

Candace Summers, director of community education at the McLean County Museum of History, places flags on the museum lawn before COVID-19 remembrance on March 12. The museum is reopening Saturday after being closed for more than a year.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History and Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the first Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market of the season.

The museum at 200 N. Main St. has been closed to the public since March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, the museum will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Tuesdays, when the museum is open until 8 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns May 1

Mondays and Wednesdays are reserved for patrons and/or groups who scheduled visits in advance. To make a reservation either of those days, email education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428.

No more than 20 guests will be allowed in the museum at one time and a maximum of 10 guests will be permitted in each exhibit.

The Discovery Room on third floor will remain closed until further notice.

Face coverings will be required for anyone over age 2 inside the building. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature above 100.4 degrees should not visit, in accordance with state mandates and the Restore Illinois plan. People also should maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet where possible in the building.

Candace Summers of the Museum of History posts flags to remember those lost to COVID-19.

Special events in May include the museum being open for First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. May 7; “Fit for Preservation with Jack and Jill of America” from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15; and “Museum at the Market with the Historic Preservation Commission” from 9 to 11 a.m. May 29.

While it was closed, the museum provided digital offerings and live-stream programs and hosted an outdoor COVID-19 Remembrance. It also has renovated its restrooms and added new lighting in the rotunda and historic courtroom.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

