McLean County Museum of History to host immigration series

Beginning Tuesday, the museum will begin a partnership with BN Welcoming (a coalition of the Immigration Project, Not In Our Town/Not In Our Schools, and West Bloomington Revitalization Project) and Design Streak at Illinois State University to launch a 10-part program series. "Breaking Bread" is designed to explore stories of migration, immigration, adaptation, assimilation, appropriation, preservation, contribution and sustentation in McLean County.

“When originally approaching the museum to partner on the immigration series, the motivation was the current poor treatment of immigrants in McLean County,” said Mike Matejka, co-chairman of Not In Our Town. “The hope was that if we talked about how previous immigrants and migrants were treated, we could help people see the connectivity between what current immigrants endure and what previous generations of immigrants faced in their time by being reminded of this history, perhaps it would conjure a less judgmental and more welcoming attitude toward today's voyagers to McLean County."