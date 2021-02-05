McLean County Museum of History to host immigration series

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Museum of History and several local civic groups are working together to present a new series on immigration and food in McLean County.
Beginning Tuesday, the museum will begin a partnership with BN Welcoming (a coalition of the Immigration Project, Not In Our Town/Not In Our Schools, and West Bloomington Revitalization Project) and Design Streak at Illinois State University to launch a 10-part program series. "Breaking Bread" is designed to explore stories of migration, immigration, adaptation, assimilation, appropriation, preservation, contribution and sustentation in McLean County.
“When originally approaching the museum to partner on the immigration series, the motivation was the current poor treatment of immigrants in McLean County,” said Mike Matejka, co-chairman of Not In Our Town. “The hope was that if we talked about how previous immigrants and migrants were treated, we could help people see the connectivity between what current immigrants endure and what previous generations of immigrants faced in their time by being reminded of this history, perhaps it would conjure a less judgmental and more welcoming attitude toward today's voyagers to McLean County."
Breaking Bread in McLean County will take audiences through the migration stories of the Kickapoo, Irish and Upland Southerners, Germans, Swedes, African and Black Americans, Italian, Mexicans and Central Americans, Japanese, South Asian Indians, and Congolese, emphasizing shared elements including food, family, tradition, trauma, and exchange. Each program will incorporate a multitude of voices from the community who can speak to the migrant experiences of these varied cultural groups, relying on scholarship, expertise and firsthand accounts.
On Tuesday, Carolyn Nadeau and Byron S. Tucci, professors of Hispanic studies at Illinois Wesleyan University, and Constantina Navarrete, owner of Taqueria El Porton in Bloomington, will discuss the Mexican-American experience in McLean County.
“I am excited to be a part of this series,” she said. “The project brings together diverse communities of people to share their migration and adaption stories, celebrating their rich cultural history and traditions through cuisine. The collaboration has brought new cultural understandings and sensitivity into the studio-lab this semester. I am looking forward to learning about my community and home.”
The program series will alternate Tuesday evening and Saturday afternoon dates. Programs through June will be held over Zoom, with the hope that subsequent programs may be held in person at locations yet to be determined. Programs will last approximately one hour with time reserved for questions and answers.
To register for this Zoom webinar, go to bit.ly/breakbread1.
