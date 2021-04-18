A gift from the Merwin Foundation allows the McLean County Museum of History to share a piece of Abraham Lincoln history with the public. Jeffery Woodard and Adam Lovell unveil the letter during a ceremony Friday. (Video by Lenore Sobota)

In the 19th century, McLean County was home to a small but thriving Religious Society of Friends settlement east of Bloomington.

Contrary to the belief that Quakers (as “Friends” are commonly known) are an insular, make-no-waves bunch, there is a long tradition in this community of speaking out against social, political and economic injustice. Locally, no Quaker exemplified this more than Elizabeth Edwards Coale. In addition to being a dedicated, lifelong member of the Society of Friends, she was also a strong supporter of temperance and various reform causes, from women’s suffrage to African-American equality, remaining an active crusader late in her long life.

“Mrs. Coale was a woman of more than ordinary intellect and was keenly interested in world and national affairs,” noted The Pantagraph at the time of her death in 1926.

By the 1860s, Quaker wheat farmers had clustered around the tiny settlement of Benjaminville (now Bentown) located about 10 miles east of Bloomington on the “Empire Road” (now Illinois Route 9). The about-150-year-old Benjaminville Friends meeting house still stands, and today this handsome Quaker “church” and adjacent burial grounds comprise one of the more peaceful spots in Central Illinois.

Born on July 16, 1826, in Philadelphia, Elizabeth Edwards spent her youth among Quakers in Pennsylvania and frontier Indiana. Her formal education was sporadic, though she did attend for one year a Quaker girls’ boarding school outside of Philadelphia.

In 1846, a 20-year-old Elizabeth married (“by Friends ceremony and order,” she would say) Benjamin Coale, a Lancaster County, Penn., Quaker then breaking a farm near Richmond, Ind. Twenty-one years later, in March 1867, the couple and their five children left the Hoosier State for Illinois, settling on a farm near Benjaminville.

The Coales chartered a railroad car to transport the family’s livestock, farm implements and household goods, with the two oldest boys, Griffith and Vincent, along for the ride to keep an eye on the family’s possessions. Elizabeth and the girls rode on another train, while Benjamin was back in Central Illinois preparing for their arrival.

After reaching the depot at Chenoa in northern McLean County, they had to travel another 20 miles to their new farm. “On the car containing the stock, a little calf was born,” Elizabeth Coale recounted, “and being too young to walk through the mud with its mother, it was put in the back part of the big wagon in which Becca (youngest daughter Rebecca) and I rode, and, my feet getting cold, I slipped off my shoes and used the little thing as a foot warmer.”

Even as the Quaker presence in and around Benjaminville diminished over time, Coale remained active in the community, taking special solace in the work of the reform-centered Friends’ Union for Philanthropic Labor. “Our little body of Friends at Benjaminville now much depleted in number by death and removals,” she wrote sometime around 1900, “works in and with this union, meeting quarterly, and laboring for purity in all its forms.” Purity in this case meant things like promoting mediation over conflict (Quaker pacifism in action), prison reform, Native-American rights, temperance and opposition to gambling.

Coale was also active in non-Quaker organizations, such as the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, where she became McLean County president. She also served as a local leader of the Grange, a national farmers’ organization officially known as the Order of Patrons of Husbandry. During a county level meeting in June 1875, Coale delivered a passionate defense of Grange ideals, especially the inclusion of women like herself in the active membership. Through participation in the Grange, she said, “women will have their ideas enlarged, and raised above the common level of ruffles and flounces.”

In the aftermath of the Springfield Race Riot of 1908, when white mobs rampaged through the city’s black neighborhoods, the ever-empathetic Coale decried racism in the North while urging The Pantagraph’s mostly white readers to put themselves in the shoes, figuratively speaking, of black Americans.

Not surprisingly, Coale also wrote poetry, both privately and for the public. On May 18, 1912, to cite one representative example, The Pantagraph published the 85-year-old’s lengthy (some 750 words) poem on the recent sinking of the Titanic.

Elizabeth Coale passed away on March 21, 1926, at the age of 99, and is buried along with her husband at the Benjaminville Friends burial ground.

Back in 1906, The Pantagraph ran a story on the occasion of Coale’s 80th birthday. “She enjoys life,” noted this newspaper, “and while she has long ago given up the care and work of a household, she is never idle, and she reads, sews, knits and writes, finding the days all too short for what she wishes to accomplish.”

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

