A gift from the Merwin Foundation allows the McLean County Museum of History to share a piece of Abraham Lincoln history with the public. Jeffery Woodard and Adam Lovell unveil the letter during a ceremony Friday. (Video by Lenore Sobota)

At the McLean County Museum of History, collections research is an ongoing activity, both for existing collections and new acquisitions. Through this research, even small and mundane objects can reveal a surprisingly rich history, both for that object and for McLean County as a whole. A case in point is a small lapel pin, recently donated to the museum’s collections. This pin was once worn by a member of the Izaak Walton League of America, an early conservation group with Illinois roots that also played a role in McLean County.

The Izaak Walton League, named after a 17th century English angler, was founded in January 1922 by a group of Chicago sportsmen committed to protecting the nation’s waterways and forests through the promotion of environmental conservation and outdoor recreation. Rapidly growing in popularity, a state division was organized for Illinois by November of that year. It represented at least seven local chapters and was headed by a newly elected president, Dr. Walter D. Ritchie, a Bloomington dentist and politician.

By January 1923, a local chapter, Bloomington No. 5, had been chartered, celebrating the League’s anniversary at the Castle Theatre with a screening of films on hunting and fishing. Chapters also were later formed at LeRoy and Bellflower.

Local membership grew steadily throughout the 1920s, numbering in the hundreds by the end of the decade, and the Illinois hotel in Bloomington frequently hosted meetings of state-level officials.

Local members engaged in a variety of conservation efforts. They campaigned for the enforcement of local fish and game laws, the cleaning of polluted streams and for sustainable hunting and fishing practices. They also encouraged local farmers to help protect game birds through habitat preservation and preventing excessive hunting on their land.

Another major activity was the stocking of McLean County’s lakes with fish. League members helped distribute game fish provided by state and federal governments, including the transfer of 4,000 fish to Lake Bloomington in 1930. They also rescued fish populations from drying ponds, moving them to healthy lakes and streams.

Somewhat antithetically to current ideas of conservation, the League also held “crow shoots” or competitions to shoot the most crows over a given time. At that time, crows were regarded as pests that harmed songbirds and poultry. Losers treated the winning team to a banquet. The League also hosted many social events, including picnics, lectures and card parties.

In 1928, Dana Rollins, who served in multiple state positions, donated 160 acres of land west of Funks Grove for the Bloomington and Leroy chapters to use as a recreational area. Most of the land was kept as undeveloped forest but through volunteer labor a small portion was cleared and various amenities built, including rifle and archery ranges, six horseshoe pits, a cookhouse, playground, trap-shooting shed, and a rustic bridge over the creek. At the entrance, a large archway and sign was built, naming the area the Izaak Walton Park.

The League held its first official gathering at the park in June, with barbecue and games including “Waltonian golf,” where men played a nine “hole” course using casting rods. The park was formally dedicated the following year at a public fish fry staffed by local Boy Scouts and attended by members from neighboring counties. The fish fry became an annual event.

Other events held at the park included shooting competitions between League members and the Town Guard, a group of special deputy sheriffs financed by local banks to prevent bank robberies. The park was also popular with non-League members for picnics and family reunions.

The Izaak Walton League continued to remain a force in McLean County into the early 1930s, with the state convention hosted by Bloomington in February 1932.

It was soon after this that Bloomington gained some notoriety in League history. A conflict had arisen between the main Chicago chapter and the rest of Illinois over the number of delegates allowed at conventions, with Chicago wanting additional delegates due to its higher number of members. The debate became so acrimonious that the national League suspended the Illinois division right before the national convention.

On May 14, following a meeting of League state officials in Bloomington, a group of disaffected members formed a new conservation organization, the Outdoor Minute Men of America. No one from McLean County appears to have joined, with Rollins referring to them as “a group of insurgents.” However, by August, 47 chapters had been organized, including ones in the Illinois towns of Oswego and Marengo.

Describing themselves as a “militant” organization and espousing the belief that outdoor recreation should be available to all, the Outdoor Minute Men had a platform of 23 principles that included keeping all rivers and lakes as public property, establishing a National Department of Conservation, and the ending of “the billboard nuisance” along highways.

They especially decried what they saw as the interference of corrupt politicians in other conservation organizations, which they blamed for the conflict that inspired their formation in the first place. Despite their ambitions, the Outdoor Minute Men remained largely relegated to the Chicago area and seem to have disappeared as an organization by the 1940s.

Unfortunately, the League chapters of McLean County appear to have followed a similar decline, becoming largely defunct by the 1940s. A brief revival occurred in 1952 with the chartering of a new McLean County chapter whose rolls included some of the original members from the 1920s-era group. A delegation even attended that year’s state convention. However, this chapter also ultimately disappeared and there are no active Izaak Walton League chapters in McLean County today.

Trail running at Comlara Park

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0