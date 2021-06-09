Miller Park celebrates 130th anniversary Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Saturday marks the 130th birthday of Miller Park Zoo, the storied showcase of animals from near and far on the southwest part of the city.

One of the first major attractions was "Big Jim," a lion that, as lore went, fell off a circus wagon as a cub. Its death in 1912 sparked investments in an animal house.

Let's look back at key numbers in the development of Miller Park Zoo, where birthday events are planning from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

17,000

Cost paid to landowner merchant and state treasurer James Miller for the land in 1887. It was dedicated as a greenspace and gathering area.

1891

Year credited as founding of Miller Park Zoo, although the precise origins are unclear. "A master plan created shortly after the park’s establishment in 1887-1888 makes no mention of animal cages or pens, let alone a zoo. Yet it’s safe to say that over the next several decades the early 'zoo' evolved from the happenstance of penning up a few woodland animals to one with wider, more permanent aspirations," historian Bill Kemp wrote for The Pantagraph in 2014.

107

Age, in years, of the Katthoefer Animal Building. “The lions, monkeys, alligators and all of the animals in the old cages, have been transferred to the new quarters and the park commissioners are now endeavoring to secure additional animals,” The Pantagraph reported about its opening. It was designed by Arthur L. Pillsbury, the architect of numerous area buildings, and renamed in 1977 to honor Grover and William Katthoefer, the park superintendent and zookeeper.

200

Cost, in dollars, of a Siberian Bengal tiger named Babe purchased from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus in August 1931.

900

Weight, in pounds, of saw fish that was donated to the zoo for display in September 1933. The 17-footer was billed as the biggest saw fish ever caught off the coast of Florida.

1961

Year that the Woodland Wing was completed. It was the first substantial expansion of the zoo since its opening.

6

507,400

Amount, in dollars, for contract to build the new new De Brazza's monkey exhibit, which held a groundbreaking in October.

"This is an unbelievable jewel for our community, not just in terms of quality of life, but also for economic development, economic advancement," said then-Mayor Tari Renner at the event.

