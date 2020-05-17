Modern Health Crusaders take handwashing seriously

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today you are likely to hear it over and over — wash your hands frequently to protect yourself against contracting COVID-19. But children across the U.S. were hearing those same words in 1915, when the National Association for the Study and Prevention of Tuberculosis (NASPT), now known as the National Lung Association, began its Modern Health Crusade. The museum has several pins in its collection associated with this interesting, albeit short-lived, local “crusade.”

Originally organized to get students involved in the NASPT’s fundraising efforts, the Modern Health Crusade quickly evolved into a new health education program with a goal of reducing the incidence of tuberculosis (TB). The program outlined 11 health and hygiene “chores” for young people to apply to daily life (see illustration), such as washing hands before each meal, brushing teeth twice a day, and getting plenty of exercise and rest. Two years later, the National Education Association recommended the adoption of a health education system in every elementary school in the country.

By 1919, over 3 million U.S. schoolchildren were enrolled in the Modern Health Crusade and were doing their best to complete 15 health and hygiene chores. In Illinois, there were over 100,000 student crusaders. In McLean County, only a few rural one-room schools and town of Normal grade schools had joined the crusade.