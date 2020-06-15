Museums receive grants to help with relief during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Several Central Illinois museums will receive emergency relief grant money through Illinois Humanities to help weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In all, 130 organizations in Illinois will received funding, including the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington, the Atlanta Public Library and Museum, the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois in Decatur, the Lincoln Heritage Museum in Lincoln, the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society in Pekin, and the Greater Livingston County Arts Council in Pontiac.
Illinois Humanities is a nonprofit organization and the state’s affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“As the impact of COVID-19 continues to devastate Illinoisans, Illinois Humanities is more committed than ever to ensuring our diverse humanities organizations are not only equipped to survive the pandemic, but also able to pivot the ways in which they creatively provide programming,” said Illinois Humanities Executive Director Gabrielle Lyon. “These organizations serve as anchors for our state’s history, culture and livability. They are central to our ability to reopen and rebuild – and, most of all, come back together in community.”
Recipients received awards of $2,500, but the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington received $7,500. The awards were based on the organization’s budget size.
Applicants were ranked in terms of factors including a demonstrated history of public humanities programming, budget size, geographic location, statement of need, and financial challenges inflicted by the pandemic.
Many of the libraries remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some will re-open in July when Phase 4 of the re-opening plan is scheduled to go into effect.
“We are very happy to receive this grant and it will help us with our operating expenses during this unusual time,” Greg Koos, executive director of the Bloomington museum, said.
The museum will remain closed until Sept. 1 while renovation work is completed on some restrooms in the facility.
Recognize these places?
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!