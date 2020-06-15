Museums receive grants to help with relief during pandemic

In all, 130 organizations in Illinois will received funding, including the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington , the Atlanta Public Library and Museum, the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois in Decatur, the Lincoln Heritage Museum in Lincoln, the Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society in Pekin, and the Greater Livingston County Arts Council in Pontiac.

“As the impact of COVID-19 continues to devastate Illinoisans, Illinois Humanities is more committed than ever to ensuring our diverse humanities organizations are not only equipped to survive the pandemic, but also able to pivot the ways in which they creatively provide programming,” said Illinois Humanities Executive Director Gabrielle Lyon. “These organizations serve as anchors for our state’s history, culture and livability. They are central to our ability to reopen and rebuild – and, most of all, come back together in community.”