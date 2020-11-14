New art adorns old Clinton hotel

CLINTON — The new owners of the Magill House, the former Taylor-Magill Hotel in downtown Clinton, have promised to give the building — built in 1872 — a new look.

While restoration on the inside of the building continues, the east/southeast wall now contains an art piece created by Clinton artist Sharon Snyder. It was formally unveiled and dedicated Saturday.

“This is monumental,” said Lisa Lueras, one of four part-owners of the building. “We are so excited because one of the things that we want to do as a group is to promote local artisans and to encourage people to be creative and get happy. This is monumental. I cannot say enough about what today means.”