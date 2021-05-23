Normal Post Office mural dates to Great Depression

Under the last figure on the right is Pels’ signature accompanied by the completion date — March 1938. Like many of these murals, it was hung above the postmaster’s door.

Treasury Department artists were encouraged to visit communities in which their artwork was destined in order to select and research subject matter appropriate to that locale. It appears Pels did not make such a visit to Normal, though in an April 8, 1938, letter to The Normalite he thanked both C.A. Burner, the weekly newspaper’s editor and publisher, and Rachel Fell Treakle, a daughter of Jesse Fell, for helping him gather “historical facts.”

Pels first announced he would travel to Bloomington in May 1938 to hang his mural, completed two months earlier in New York City. For reasons unknown, the installation was put on hold until mid-June, though that date came and went without a visit by the artist. Finally, on July 1, The Normalite reported that Postmaster Thomas B. Raycraft had received word from Pels that the mural would be hung on July 4. Yet if Pels did indeed install his work on Independence Day 1938, it attracted little attention, as there was no mention of it in either The Normalite or Pantagraph.