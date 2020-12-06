Novelty shoes a reminder of celebrating 'wooden wedding' anniversary parties

At the McLean County Museum of History, collections research is an ongoing activity, even for objects that have been in the collection for many decades. As new resources become available, new information is brought to light, revealing sometimes surprising backstories for otherwise ordinary-looking objects. As a case in point, the museum staff recently investigated a pair of wooden shoes, donated by Sarah Clingan in the early 1900s, but with no other information on where they came from or how they had been used.
When most people think of wooden shoes, they think of Europe, usually Holland or France. But these shoes were clearly American made; they have a patent date stamped on one of the heels. This made them unlikely to have been a souvenir. Nor did the shoes appear to have been worn much, if at all.
So, what was their original purpose? A search in the old Pantagraph issues on newspapers.com provided the answer. While Clingan likely donated the shoes to the historical society as a novelty, they were in fact a memento of a largely forgotten tradition: "the wooden wedding."
On October 11, 1883, The Pantagraph reported on a “wooden wedding celebration” held at the home of John and Sarah Clingan in Blue Mound township. Attended by at least two dozen of the couple's friends and relatives, the party included food, music and a slew of gifts made of wood. Cyrus Perry gave the Clingans a “pair of slippers,” the wooden shoes that are now part of the museum’s collections.
The Clingans' wooden wedding was a commemoration of their fifth year of marriage and part of a growing tradition of themed wedding anniversaries, each with their designated gift. Wooden weddings — as well as paper, china, crystal, silver, and gold-themed anniversaries — first appeared in Central Illinois by 1866, when The Pantagraph reported on them as a newly growing trend in America.
By the 1870s, the tradition was firmly established, with wooden wedding anniversaries regularly reported in the local papers. Gifts, with a few exceptions, were made of wood. Sometimes the decorations were wood-themed as well, with one event having evergreen boughs and curled wood shavings arranged throughout their home.
While most parties were relatively small affairs held with a few friends in private homes, others could be quite lavish, with upward of 200 invitations sent out, as in the case of the wedding anniversary of George and Ceatta Orendorff of Blooming Grove in 1879.
It was also not uncommon for a wooden wedding to be a surprise for the honored couple. In 1871, while preparing to leave for errands in the city, J.F. Capen and his wife were greeted by an entire procession of carriages at their gate, as friends brought food, gifts and decorations for a surprise anniversary party.
Lou and Lietie Karr of East Locust Street had a similar experience in 1878, when friends prepared an anniversary feast in their house while they were distracted by a neighbor with tea. Abundant food and gifts were always requisite at these events, with additional entertainment variously provided through conversation, dancing or cards.
McLean County residents continued to celebrate their wooden weddings through the end of the century, but over time the tradition’s popularity had begun to wane. By the 1920s, wooden weddings had ceased to be fashionable. Couples continued to celebrate themed anniversaries, but the large parties of the previous century were now rare. Yet, thanks to Sarah Clingan’s long-ago donation, this tradition is now memorialized in the McLean County Museum of History’s collections. When circumstances again allow for social gathering, this tradition could be revived. Just don’t forget the shoes.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Chelsea Banks is registrar at the museum.
