Novelty shoes a reminder of celebrating 'wooden wedding' anniversary parties

At the McLean County Museum of History, collections research is an ongoing activity, even for objects that have been in the collection for many decades. As new resources become available, new information is brought to light, revealing sometimes surprising backstories for otherwise ordinary-looking objects. As a case in point, the museum staff recently investigated a pair of wooden shoes, donated by Sarah Clingan in the early 1900s, but with no other information on where they came from or how they had been used.

When most people think of wooden shoes, they think of Europe, usually Holland or France. But these shoes were clearly American made; they have a patent date stamped on one of the heels. This made them unlikely to have been a souvenir. Nor did the shoes appear to have been worn much, if at all.