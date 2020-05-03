PFOP: Each donation a window into the past

One of the organizing principles of the McLean County Museum of History is to collect and preserve objects and papers that help tell the stories of this area and those who have called it home — from the arrival of the Paleoindian people more than 10,000 years ago to our present troubled times.
As a not-for-profit institution, though, the museum relies to a considerable extent on donations to enrich its collections. The vast majority of its some 20,000 objects, 2,000 linear feet of archives, and 15,000 books were acquired though such means.
In fact, the museum’s library/archives alone usually receive a dozen or more donations every month from folks just like you. These can range from a single postcard to several boxes of family papers or business records.
A quick overview of donations made in January 2020, for example, illustrates the breadth and depth of the museum’s collections. One early gift from a Normal resident entailed an assortment of promotional materials, news clippings and other items relating to the local LGBTQ-plus community.
A few days later, another Twin City resident gave the museum a circa 1920s promotional card for Russell Jones, the self-proclaimed “King of the Ice Jazz” (see accompanying image). Little is known about Jones or his “icecapading” career, but this rare find wonderfully exemplifies the “anything goes” Jazz Age.
Also in January, Martin J. Anderson donated an American Legion brochure on the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill. The brochure, titled “The Gateway to Opportunity for Veterans of World War 2,” belonged to Martin’s father, Edgar Anderson Jr., a Normal native who served as a U.S. Army MP guarding German POWs in Texas and Roswell, New Mexico. The brochure includes a question-and answer section for “G.I. Joe and G.I. Jane.”
After the war, Edgar Anderson spent more than two decades on the Normal police force and was a longtime member of the Louis E. Davis American Legion Post honor guard. He passed away in 1979 at the age of 54.
Another January donation to the museum was a collection of home movies from a working class Bloomington family dating to the 1950s. Originally shot by the donor’s father using the family’s 8mm movie camera, the more than 40 brief “films” or vignettes — most run three to eight minutes in length — include birthday parties; Cub Scout activities; Lake Bloomington scenes, including the once-popular boat parades; soapbox derby racing; holiday get-togethers; and flooding along Route 66.
This set of home movies also features an August 1951 visit of the Stag beer blimp to sleepy Bloomington Municipal Airport (now the Central Illinois Regional Airport). The blimp was here promoting the beer’s 100th anniversary, which for years was brewed in Belleville.
Another gem from this compilation shows the July 28, 1952, visit of Adlai E. Stevenson to his boyhood home on East Washington Street in Bloomington. Stevenson, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee — he would lose to Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower in November and again four years later — was back home to campaign and visit family and friends, including his sister, Elizabeth “Buffie” Ives, who owned the old family home.
Two months after Stevenson's visit, the family’s movie camera captured the “spectacular blaze” of Sept. 28, 1952, that gutted the sprawling Dodge-Dickinson Co. mattress factory on the south end of Bloomington.
Late last year, the family had the reels of fragile Kodacolor film converted to MPEG-4 digital files, which were then donated to the museum on a flash drive.
It might seem somewhat counterintuitive, but museums devoted to the past must also look to the future and be ready and willing to change with the times. Not only must museums and other cultural institutions appeal to new audiences through new venues and new technologies, but they must continually adapt to those new technologies when it comes to the how, what, and why of collecting the past.
Think, for instance, of letters — be it from the powerful or marginalized; rich or poor; young or old — and how dependent we are on personal correspondence and related primary source material to shed light on the past. Today, fewer and fewer of us send letters through the mail, as most everyone has long migrated to email and/or texting. How, then, do history museums and archives collect electronic correspondence, let alone the unending, overwhelming torrent of social media posts and associated arcana?
In the area of photography, the changes have been even more sweeping. Photos are now taken, edited, shared, and stored digitally on personal computers, smartphones, or the cloud, and few of us bother to make photo prints for posterity. Again, the question of how museum professionals adjust to new technologies to ensure that the things of today become the history of tomorrow looms ever larger in our increasingly interconnected digital world.
Most digital information and files deteriorate over time. Furthermore, the obsolescence of computer hardware and software poses serious challenges. How can you promise that today’s digital documents and programs can be preserved and accessed decades or more from now? After all, who still has a PC that can open 8-inch, 5¼–inch, or 3½–inch floppy disks? Not many of us, that’s for sure!
Addressing this issue head on, the McLean County Museum of History is drafting a digital preservation policy so its staff can guarantee the safekeeping and stewardship of such historically invaluable digital materials.
As evident from these recently donated home movies, history in digital form poses not only unique challenges, but also untold opportunities as we strive to expand our shared understanding of the past.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.
