PFOP: Each donation a window into the past

Another gem from this compilation shows the July 28, 1952, visit of Adlai E. Stevenson to his boyhood home on East Washington Street in Bloomington. Stevenson, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee — he would lose to Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower in November and again four years later — was back home to campaign and visit family and friends, including his sister, Elizabeth “Buffie” Ives, who owned the old family home.

Two months after Stevenson's visit, the family’s movie camera captured the “spectacular blaze” of Sept. 28, 1952, that gutted the sprawling Dodge-Dickinson Co. mattress factory on the south end of Bloomington.

Late last year, the family had the reels of fragile Kodacolor film converted to MPEG-4 digital files, which were then donated to the museum on a flash drive.

It might seem somewhat counterintuitive, but museums devoted to the past must also look to the future and be ready and willing to change with the times. Not only must museums and other cultural institutions appeal to new audiences through new venues and new technologies, but they must continually adapt to those new technologies when it comes to the how, what, and why of collecting the past.