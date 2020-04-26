PFOP: Franklin Park established 164 years ago today

“How pleasant it is,” mused The Pantagraph of June 26, 1857, “immediately after the noontide hour of a hot summer’s day, to stroll away from the dusty streets of a noisy city, and spend an hour or two in sauntering through a shady park, or in reclining on a soft grassy carpet in the immediate neighborhood of a fountain of clear water.”
The “shady park” in question was Bloomington’s Franklin Park — which just so happens to turn 164 years old today!
Established in 1856, it was Bloomington’s first public “leisure ground” — beating runner-up Miller Park by a full three decades.
Located seven blocks northeast of the old county courthouse (now the McLean County Museum of History) and bordered by McLean, Chestnut, Prairie and Walnut streets, some early detractors believed the park was situated too far from the center of town to attract local residents!
Interestingly, the park was named for Bloomington Mayor Franklin Price, though why it wasn’t called Price Park is not known.
Today, the park stands as one of the lovelier corners of the Twin Cities, but such was not always the case. Sadly, back in the 19th century, it was often a bedraggled sight, with neglected trees, a muddy expanse interspersed with weed-choked splotches of grass, and walkways forever in disrepair.
Franklin “Square” (over the years “park” and “square” have been used interchangeably) dates to April 26, 1856, when a trio of prominent residents — Judge David Davis, William Allin and William Flagg — deeded to the city a 591- by 330-foot undeveloped parcel “as a place of public resort, pastime and recreation, for citizens and strangers forever.”
The three benefactors placed several conditions on the donation, such as prohibiting the erection of permanent buildings on the grounds. Most importantly, they required the city to “ornament” and maintain the grounds, with failure to do so resulting in the forfeiture of the land back to the donors or their heirs.
The city, though, dragged its feet when it came to necessary improvements, thus setting the tone for what would become a half-century or more of municipal indifference toward Franklin Park. In late August 1857, The Pantagraph ran an open letter signed “Medicus” urging action before title to the land fell back to the donors. “An ounce of ‘caution’ is worth a pound of cure,” noted the frustrated Medicus. “Does anyone take the hint?”
The answer was apparently not, for the situation remained frustratingly unchanged for more than a quarter century. At the Aug. 24, 1883, city council meeting, a petition headed by Judge Davis and signed by more than 100 of the “wealthiest and best citizens” called for renewed attention to the park. The Pantagraph wholeheartedly concurred, noting the grounds had been “shamefully neglected” over the years, and “in many spots the weeds have overpowered the grass, and the trees have become shaggy and broken.”
Despite Franklin Park’s often-ragged condition, some of the city’s leading citizens, including Gov. Joseph “Private Joe” Fifer and U.S. Vice President Adlai E. Stevenson I, built or moved into stately residences lining the square. And members of the Funk family had four homes constructed on its south side. Many of the houses date to the Victorian era and represent a wide variety of styles, including Italianate, Queen Anne and Georgian Revival.
Furthermore, Franklin Park quickly became an invaluable public space for recreational, social and political activities, ranging from church picnics to campaign-season torchlight parades and rallies.
In early April 1890, W.L. Evans, one of the three park commissioners, acknowledged the less-than-ideal appearance of the grounds. Evans said that the park “has been left in the rough since it was laid out and now bears the marks of neglect.” He called for $1,000 to $1,500 in long-overdue improvements.
One month later, The Pantagraph cheered a $400 city appropriation, most of which was set aside for the laying of brick walkways so one could take a stroll “without destroying the turf.” As it was, the park grounds had become little more than a “sea of mud.”
Fortunately, better days lay ahead. In 1976, the park and the nearby residences were listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and three years later the neighborhood was designated a local historic district.
Nowadays, the park is known for its mature trees and simple beauty, unadorned as it is without much of the bric-a-brac (such as brightly colored plastic playground equipment) common to newer parks. Franklin Park still retains much if its 19th century character, minus, thankfully, the “sea of mud.”
Editor's note: Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History. Today's column originally was published in 2013.
