PFOP: Franklin Park established 164 years ago today

Franklin “Square” (over the years “park” and “square” have been used interchangeably) dates to April 26, 1856, when a trio of prominent residents — Judge David Davis, William Allin and William Flagg — deeded to the city a 591- by 330-foot undeveloped parcel “as a place of public resort, pastime and recreation, for citizens and strangers forever.”

The three benefactors placed several conditions on the donation, such as prohibiting the erection of permanent buildings on the grounds. Most importantly, they required the city to “ornament” and maintain the grounds, with failure to do so resulting in the forfeiture of the land back to the donors or their heirs.

The city, though, dragged its feet when it came to necessary improvements, thus setting the tone for what would become a half-century or more of municipal indifference toward Franklin Park. In late August 1857, The Pantagraph ran an open letter signed “Medicus” urging action before title to the land fell back to the donors. “An ounce of ‘caution’ is worth a pound of cure,” noted the frustrated Medicus. “Does anyone take the hint?”