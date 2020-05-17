PFOP: Modern Health Crusaders take handwashing seriously

Today you are likely to hear it over and over — wash your hands frequently to protect yourself against contracting COVID-19. But children across the U.S. were hearing those same words in 1915, when the National Association for the Study and Prevention of Tuberculosis (NASPT), now known as the National Lung Association, began its Modern Health Crusade. The museum has several pins in its collection associated with this interesting, albeit short-lived, local “crusade.”
Originally organized to get students involved in the NASPT’s fundraising efforts, the Modern Health Crusade quickly evolved into a new health education program with a goal of reducing the incidence of tuberculosis (TB). The program outlined 11 health and hygiene “chores” for young people to apply to daily life (see illustration), such as washing hands before each meal, brushing teeth twice a day, and getting plenty of exercise and rest. Two years later, the National Education Association recommended the adoption of a health education system in every elementary school in the country.
By 1919, over 3 million U.S. schoolchildren were enrolled in the Modern Health Crusade and were doing their best to complete 15 health and hygiene chores. In Illinois, there were over 100,000 student crusaders. In McLean County, only a few rural one-room schools and town of Normal grade schools had joined the crusade.
That fall, Miss M. Grace Osborne, director of school activities for the Illinois Tuberculosis Association (ITA), spoke to a large group at the University of Illinois about the success of the Modern Health Crusade, saying, “Many people who believed that there was nothing new under the sun have come to find that there really is — for when you can get a boy of 10 to wash behind his ears every day for 15 weeks without making a row, you have accomplished something.” Osborne also noted that good habits learned as a child are nearly impossible to forget as an adult; and that if health and hygiene rules become childhood habits, our nation has laid an “immeasurably valuable foundation” for the elimination of TB in the future.
In spring 1921, Mrs. J.B. Karr, field secretary of the ITA, explained the Modern Health Crusade program at the McLean County rural teachers' institute, noting that learning the rules of health and hygiene through practice, rather than theory, would improve the health of all McLean County citizens. Following the presentation, a committee was appointed to implement the program in all 247 McLean County one-room schools. Miss Loucia Smith, Mrs. Bell Hougham of Covell, and Mrs. Maud Crigler Anderson of Saybrook took the reins. By August, Bloomington-Normal schools were also fully on board.
Financed by the McLean County Tuberculosis Association (MCTA), with support from the McLean County Home Bureau and parent-teacher associations, the goal was to attain 100% participation of all McLean County schools. Students at every McLean County school were asked to commit to the Modern Health Crusade “chores” and were awarded credits for the daily completion of each. At the end of each week, the credits were posted, added up, and averaged for the entire class. Students who earned 72 or more credits were awarded the title of Squire, and with additional weeks of success could attain the titles of Knight, Knight Banneret, and finally Knight of the Round Table. Classes that earned an average of 75 credits or more received an award at the end of each semester.
It is not hard to imagine the pressure teachers put on their students, or the pressure students put on their peers, in order to maintain that goal of 75 credits per student, or the shame felt by those students who failed to complete their chores. But according to Osborne, the pressure and shame was negligible if good habits were learned by the majority. The pressure undoubtedly worked. In 1922, at least 2,927 Knight Bannerete pins were awarded to McLean County students who earned 75 or more credits each week on their chore list during the spring semester of the 1921-22 school year. In addition, county nurse Agnus Cooper reported marked improvement in the children’s teeth and general cleanliness, and fewer underweight children. Nineteen McLean County schools were awarded handsome red and white national pennants by the National Tuberculosis Association, signifying that all their students enrolled in the crusade earned a passing score for the semester. The following spring, 15 schools received national pennants, and 20 schools were awarded pennants in 1924.
According to a December 1924 report by The Pantagraph, “McLean County stands at the very top of the list of counties of Illinois in the general health of its schoolchildren. It hopes to continue this standing and to improve still further the general health and to fight on against the great scourge, tuberculosis.” The following July, the MCTA reported fewer cases of TB and credited the Modern Health Crusade within McLean County schools with helping to reduce those numbers.
The Modern Health Crusade continued well into the 1950s, but local participation in the program had dropped off considerably by 1926.
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column produced by the McLean County Museum of History.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.