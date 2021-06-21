 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Bloomington History Club traces history of Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bloomington History Club, established in 1880, hosted Mary Disseler, who portrayed Elizabeth Todd Edwards, Mary Todd Lincoln’s older sister. The monthly meeting was held at the home of Frank and Angie Hoffman, Bloomington.  Disseler is Frank Hoffman’s sister and is a retired worker for the state, who pursues her love of history by sharing Lincoln’s legacy through historical interpretations. Those interested in becoming members can contact Angie Hoffman at ahoffman@hotmail.com  

Bloomington History Club

Mary Disseler portrays Elizabeth Todd Edwards during a meeting of the Bloomington History Club on Monday at the home of Frank and Angie Hoffman. Edwards was the older sister of Mary Todd Lincoln, President Abe Lincoln's wife. Disseler pursues her love of history by sharing Lincoln’s legacy through historical interpretations. 
Bloomington History Club
Bloomington History Club

Mary Disseler portrays Elizabeth Todd Edwards during a meeting of the Bloomington History Club on Monday at the home of Frank and Angie Hoffman. Edwards was the older sister of Mary Todd Lincoln, President Abe Lincoln's wife. Disseler pursues her love of history by sharing Lincoln’s legacy through historical interpretations. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News