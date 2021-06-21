Photos: Bloomington History Club traces history of Lincoln

The Bloomington History Club, established in 1880, hosted Mary Disseler, who portrayed Elizabeth Todd Edwards, Mary Todd Lincoln’s older sister. The monthly meeting was held at the home of Frank and Angie Hoffman, Bloomington. Disseler is Frank Hoffman’s sister and is a retired worker for the state, who pursues her love of history by sharing Lincoln’s legacy through historical interpretations. Those interested in becoming members can contact Angie Hoffman at ahoffman@hotmail.com