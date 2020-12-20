Pieces from our past: Crowds scramble for free fowl on Turkey Day in downtown Bloomington

A second Turkey Day was held on Dec. 16, 1939, this time with balloons being tossed off what was then The Pantagraph building at 301 W. Washington St. at the corner of Washington and Madison Streets. After the success of the first event in 1937 (and after receiving a large number of requests by those who enjoyed the first promotion), the JAC and partner businesses, like The Pantagraph, decided to hold a second one, hoping for an even larger crowd the second time around.

This time, in addition to the 90 turkeys, ducks, chickens, and guinea hens that would be given away, a small roasting pig was added as a special prize. The JAC also instituted a new rule to promote fairness and spread the prizes among more people. According to Clement Costigan (chairman of the event again), each person would be limited to one bird. He recalled that during the first event, “one man purchased more than a dozen tags from youngsters and consequently got some choice meat at a ridiculously low price. Such a thing isn’t fair and we won’t tolerate it this year!”