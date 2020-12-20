Pieces from our past: Crowds scramble for free fowl on Turkey Day in downtown Bloomington

When you think of “Turkey Day,” it may drum up images of family gatherings around the table on Thanksgiving Day, the Macy’s parade or football games. But, in the late 1930s, during the later days of the Great Depression, “Turkey Day” in Bloomington took on a different meaning.
On Dec. 21, 1937, the first Turkey Day was held in downtown Bloomington, sponsored by the Junior Association of Commerce (JAC) as a business promotional plan with the assistance of Association of Commerce, People’s Bank, McLean County Bank, the National Bank of Bloomington, the American State Bank, Corn Belt Bank, and The Pantagraph. Open to any resident in Central Illinois, the event had participants vie for the chance to win one of 100 turkeys, geese, ducks, guinea hens or chickens to be given away that day.
The JAC was a civic organization founded in Bloomington in 1935. The members engaged in a variety of activities for the benefit of the community, in particular fundraising events for many projects and groups. For instance, during its first year, the JAC sponsored a Baseball Benefit Concert at the Consistory Ballroom on April 25, 1935. The evening’s entertainment featured Herbie Kay and his celebrated orchestra. Advance tickets were $1.25 per couple, or $1.50 at the door (or roughly $22.00 and $26.00 today). All the proceeds went toward rebuilding the grandstand at Fans Field (today the location of R.T. Dunn Fields at 109 E. Lafayette St. in Bloomington).
In the fall of 1936, the JAC engaged in a citywide effort to register all eligible voters before the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3. And during World War II, the JAC helped with scrap drives for the war effort and other patriotic activities.
But now, back to the “fowl” focus of this story. During the inaugural Turkey Day on Dec. 21, 1937, an estimated 5,000 people flocked to the courthouse square. At precisely 2 p.m., 100 balloons were tossed from the window of the second-floor balcony of the McLean Courthouse (now home to the McLean County Museum of History) to the waiting and eager crowd below.
The masses of people were jammed together, covering the entire south and east sides of the county building, spilling out into the surrounding streets. People of all ages scrambled wildly for the chance to snag one of the coveted tickets to catch themselves a free bird.
According to eyewitnesses, it was a “hilarious and eager” bunch of people. “Blooded noses, broken glasses, torn and lost clothing” were noted as causalities of the great spectacle. Police and the local hospitals reported no serious injuries, only perhaps some bruised egos of those who were not able to win a bird.
Thankfully, committee members scrapped the original idea of using live birds and instead used balloons with tickets attached.
About a week before the event took place, Clement Costigan, chairman of the committee in charge of the event, stated that the plan to “free live fowls” from the second-floor balcony of the courthouse was abandoned “in order to avoid unnecessarily rough handling and injury to the bird.” He stated that “the balloon idea will be much more satisfactory. It will eliminate any possibility of cruelty and will assure winners receiving their fowls in perfect condition.”
Support Local Journalism
The entire event was over in 25 minutes. Small boys proved the most successful at capturing tickets. Despite their size, “they climbed trees, hung from ledges along the county building, and even scrambled up the persons of older contestants.”
At the end of the sordid spectacle, the victors proudly surrendered their tickets at the JAC truck loaded with crates of birds to claim their prize. Costigan stated he was pleased with how well the event went. He could not remember when the last time he had seen so many happy people. “And that’s sufficient reward for our effort.”
Local residents who won turkeys included Clayton Fry, Ralph Lanthorn, H.H. Duffield, and Larry Armstrong. Esten Estes Colclasure of Heyworth claimed a turkey for his family too. This opportunity most likely made the holidays a little brighter for the families who won during these desperate times of the Great Depression.
A second Turkey Day was held on Dec. 16, 1939, this time with balloons being tossed off what was then The Pantagraph building at 301 W. Washington St. at the corner of Washington and Madison Streets. After the success of the first event in 1937 (and after receiving a large number of requests by those who enjoyed the first promotion), the JAC and partner businesses, like The Pantagraph, decided to hold a second one, hoping for an even larger crowd the second time around.
This time, in addition to the 90 turkeys, ducks, chickens, and guinea hens that would be given away, a small roasting pig was added as a special prize. The JAC also instituted a new rule to promote fairness and spread the prizes among more people. According to Clement Costigan (chairman of the event again), each person would be limited to one bird. He recalled that during the first event, “one man purchased more than a dozen tags from youngsters and consequently got some choice meat at a ridiculously low price. Such a thing isn’t fair and we won’t tolerate it this year!”
Thousands of people descended upon the intersection of Washington and Madison Streets to compete for a chance to win a bird. The youngest winner this time around was Deane Rittmiller at just 5 years of age. Rittmiller was trampled under the rush for one of the balloons, but heroically grabbed the tag when the other pursuers popped the balloon. The most senior winner was William Schurr, who was 59 years old at the time.
And how does the museum continue to unearth these gems of local history? Thanks to the ongoing digitization project of The Pantagraph Negative Collection. Photographs like these are some of the earliest in this collection. Over 80,000 negatives from 1930-1949 have been digitized out of an estimated 1 million. Every day is like Christmas after another batch has been processed into the museum’s collection. And, all of the images that have been digitized can be accessed for free by visiting the Illinois Digital Archives (which is conveniently linked from the museum’s website at mchistory.org). Take a gander at this collection to see what treasures you may find!
Rare 'Christmas star' visible this holiday season
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Candace Summers is director of education at the museum.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!