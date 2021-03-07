Pieces from Our Past: Four women paved way to Bloomington City Council

The first woman to win elected office in the city of Bloomington was Margaret Chasson in 1969. At that time Bloomington had a council-manager form of government, where a professional city manager was under the direction of a mayor and council. With 4,397 votes, Chasson won one of two at-large seats on the City Council, gaining almost 2,000 more votes than the third-place candidate.

In 1973 Chasson also became the first woman to run for Bloomington mayor. In her vision for the city, she believed the most important asset to a mayor was “the determination to put the public interest first” and wanted to ensure “that all laws will be uniformly enforced — that no group will be singled out either for stricter enforcement or for lax enforcement.” She lost that race.

Chasson went on to head the Bicentennial Arts Festival Committee and established the McLean County Arts Center. Her hard work in the local arts scene was recognized when she was nominated for a governor’s arts award in 1978.

Chasson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, received a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Missouri, and moved to Bloomington-Normal in 1960. She lived with her husband Robert Chasson on the 900 block of Mercer Avenue, but moved out of town in the 1980s.