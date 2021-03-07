Pieces from Our Past: Four women paved way to Bloomington City Council

March is Women’s History Month. With the recent death of former Mayor Judy Markowitz, the only woman so far to be elected mayor in the city of Bloomington, and current candidate Jackie Gunderson running for the seat, some may wonder about other local women who paved the way in Bloomington electoral politics.
Who was the first woman to run for an elected seat in Bloomington municipal government? That distinction belongs to Helen Clark McCurdy (1866-1962) who ran for “commissioner” in 1915. (Although the federal 19th Amendment granting women's suffrage didn't take effect until 1920, Illinois women gained limited voting rights in 1891 and more in 1913.)
In 1914 Bloomington residents voted by referendum to change from an aldermanic form of government to a commission form. Under the aldermanic form, one mayor and a board of 14 men — two each from seven wards — governed the city. The change to commission form elected the heads of city departments: mayor and commissioner of public affairs; commissioner of accounts and finance; commissioner of public health and safety; commissioner of public streets and improvements; and commissioner of public property. Out of a pool of 48 men (one of them African American) and one woman, Helen McCurdy was one of the 10 candidates to make it through the primary and on to the general election.
(Who was the African American candidate, you ask? That was Dr. Eugene Covington, who received death threats against him and his entire family for entering the race. He did not gain enough votes to make it past the primary).
In January 1915 McCurdy’s candidacy was described in The Pantagraph as “something of a sensation” and a later article noted that, as far as they were aware, she was the first woman to be a candidate for a commissioner position in the entire country. McCurdy’s advertisements spoke to what she was up against, with the tag line in many of her campaign ads in the Pantagraph stating, “Give Helen Clark McCurdy A Chance.”
McCurdy was born and raised in Bloomington and was an active leader in community organizations, including the Civic League and the Women’s Club. Letters to the editor in favor of McCurdy came from prominent men, including Arthur Pillsbury and Joseph W. Fifer, and many expressed support for McCurdy for the role of public health and safety commissioner. One supportive (albeit patriarchal and condescending) letter suggested that it was “courageous” and “appropriate” for McCurdy to seek the role of, as he described, “city housekeeper,” and added that “no greater failure can be possible” than the men who have held the position so far.
With 1,421 votes from men and 1,960 votes from women in the general election, McCurdy came in seventh, so she was not elected to one of the commissioner positions. McCurdy, who lived with her husband Guy on the 100 block of South Clayton Street, never ran for office again. She is buried at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Research shows that after McCurdy, no woman ran for the City Council for 28 years. In that time, Bloomington changed back to the aldermanic form of government. Helen Rorabach (1905-1967) was the first woman to run for alderwoman, throwing her name in the hat for Ward 1 in 1943. She lost the election, with the incumbent Alderman Henry Welch gaining 433 votes to Rorabach's 193.
Rorabach attended, photographed, and wrote about social events in the Twin Cities in her job as the social editor at The Pantagraph. Her photograph of Ed Sullivan at a State Farm Founders Day celebration won a third-place Illinois Associated Press award in 1955. She was heavily involved in many local organizations and clubs such as Playcrafters (an “experimental theater group”), and played tennis and golf. She only ran for office once. Rorabach is buried in Park Hill Cemetery.
The first woman to win elected office in the city of Bloomington was Margaret Chasson in 1969. At that time Bloomington had a council-manager form of government, where a professional city manager was under the direction of a mayor and council. With 4,397 votes, Chasson won one of two at-large seats on the City Council, gaining almost 2,000 more votes than the third-place candidate.
In 1973 Chasson also became the first woman to run for Bloomington mayor. In her vision for the city, she believed the most important asset to a mayor was “the determination to put the public interest first” and wanted to ensure “that all laws will be uniformly enforced — that no group will be singled out either for stricter enforcement or for lax enforcement.” She lost that race.
Chasson went on to head the Bicentennial Arts Festival Committee and established the McLean County Arts Center. Her hard work in the local arts scene was recognized when she was nominated for a governor’s arts award in 1978.
Chasson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, received a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Missouri, and moved to Bloomington-Normal in 1960. She lived with her husband Robert Chasson on the 900 block of Mercer Avenue, but moved out of town in the 1980s.
The first Black person to win elected office in Bloomington was Eva Jones (1930-1987). After she lost her first bid for alderwoman in 1970, Jones was the first Black person to win a seat on the Bloomington District 87 Board of Education in 1971. During her eight years as board member and then as board president, she was the only person of color and the only woman on the board.
In 1979 she ran for an at-large aldermanic seat again, this time winning by a very close margin of 11 votes. In that election, voters also approved a proposition to reestablish a ward system, which meant Jones’s term was cut short by one year. She ran for Ward 3 alderwoman in 1981, but lost by 193 votes. In 1984 Jones became the first Black woman to run for mayor, but she lost in the primary.
Born in Arkansas, Jones moved to Bloomington in 1944 when she was 14 years old. She resided on Vista Drive with her husband and seven children, maintaining her career at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. throughout her public service. Jones died of cancer at the age of 57 and is buried at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. She was featured on the Museum’s Evergreen Cemetery Walk in 2006.
