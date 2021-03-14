The experience of most Irish immigrants in America, especially Irish Catholics, is one rooted in the urban environment — places like South Boston, Hell’s Kitchen in Lower Manhattan, Bridgeport on the south side of Chicago, or even the railroad-dependent Forty Acres neighborhood on Bloomington’s west side.

Yet for many Irish immigrants, life in the U.S. meant life on the farm, often first as tenants and then landowners. This St. Patrick’s Day is a fitting occasion to recall that McLean County has long been home to a sizable population of Irish-American farmers and country folk.

And what better example of this fact than Merna? Located about 10 miles northeast of downtown Bloomington at the intersection of Illinois Route 165 and East 1600 North Road, this unincorporated hamlet in Towanda Township is best known today as the home of Kelly's Merna Bar & Grill, popularly known as the Merna Tap. Yet from a historical perspective, Merna speaks volumes to a time when Irish Catholic immigrants helped populate the surrounding countryside.

Merna dates its origin to the development in the early 1880s of Illinois Central Railroad’s Kankakee Branch (later known as the “Bloomer Line”) that once ran northeast from Normal to Kankakee County. On April 16, 1883, brothers Patrick and James Merna filed a plat with the County of McLean for a station stop on the new IC branch. The ambitious proposal encompassed some five acres and featured five streets bounding four blocks of seven lots apiece.

A few years after Merna’s establishment, the local Catholic population began outgrowing its wood frame church situated a mile south. Accordingly, money was raised for a larger and more substantial building in Merna proper, and St. Patrick Church was consecrated on June 30, 1890. Built of brick and trimmed in cut stone, the handsome, Gothic-style church could accommodate 500 parishioners and was topped by a 120-foot steeple. According to one source, the church cost $19,400 to build, the equivalent of nearly $500,000 today, adjusted for inflation. For years, Merna was known as the tiny town with the out-sized, imposing church, visible many miles away.

The Irish, though, weren’t the only ones to settle in the Merna area. There were also German immigrants, a fair number of whom were members of St. Patrick’s. In fact, in the new church, the Rev. Daniel O’Dwyer saw to the placement of both St. Patrick and St. Boniface statues, the latter the patron saint of the German people.

The most famous German-American (though non-Catholic) from the area, George J. Mecherle, left farming and began selling automobile insurance policies to his neighbors. Mecherle, of course, would go on to establish State Farm Insurance.

Growth came slowly to Merna. A 1914 town plat shows little more than the church, several grain elevators, the depot and a few other scattered buildings. There was also a store that doubled as the town post office (the lone structure occupying any of the 28 lots laid out by the Merna brothers), and a second store that served as the town hall.

Two public buildings were erected in 1916 — the Merna Community Hall and, across the street (now Route 165), People’s Hall. Merna didn’t entirely miss out on the Anything Goes 1920s, for People’s Hall was known to host the syncopated jazz “orchestras” of the era, such as Parson Abbott’s New Orleans Blue Boys, an eight-piece “all-colored” band, which played there on May 21, 1925.

Curiously, Merna has been visited twice by major tornadoes. On June 10, 1902, some 150 young people were attending a Modern Woodman dance at the parish hall. Killed were Annie Kelley, age 25, and sisters Lena Gahagan and Ellen Gahagan Martin. “It appears that one of them had fainted and the other was trying to assist her,” read The Pantagraph’s rather lurid account of the Gahagans' final moments, “and as the Bloomington party stood with baited breaths a flash of lightning piercing the black darkness revealed the awful work of the storm — the two sisters in loving embrace instantly killed beneath the falling walls.”

Eighty years later, Aug. 24, 1982, another tornado swept through town, and this time St. Patrick Church was left in ruin. This loss precipitated the parish’s move to Route 9 and Towanda Barnes Road, and with newfound proximity to the Twin City’s eastside sprawl came many new congregants. Today, the church still honors its Irish heritage, and proudly carries the name St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, even though it’s now within the city limits of Bloomington.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

