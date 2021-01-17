Pieces from our past: Pantagraph Printing & Stationery was giant in local printing industry

During this time of transition and growth, Alonzo Dolan became associated with the company. Though he was new to The Pantagraph, he was no stranger to the printing business. Dolan came to Bloomington from Brunswick, Maine, in 1881 to work for the Daily Leader newspaper, a rival of the Pantagraph. The Leader offered Dolan $7 per week (or $170 today) if he could “get himself to Bloomington, which was an offer that was too good to turn down.” After working at the Leader for a short time, he came to The Pantagraph and began working in the composing room. By 1889, he was foreman of the newly reorganized Pantagraph Printing company.

In the years that followed, Dolan acquired stock and part ownership in the company. He was elected to the board of directors by 1895 and eventually became its treasurer. At the time of his death in 1942, he had served as president of the company for over 20 years. His sons Ned and Fred Sr. also joined the business, followed by grandsons Alonzo, Jr. (Lon), and Fred Jr., then finally, great-grandsons Fred III and Michael. Michael took over as president of the company and remained as such through the end of production in December 2020.