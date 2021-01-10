Pieces from our past: Postcard of McLean gristmill tells tales of technology and a bit of a mystery

Nevertheless, you might be asking yourself, what’s so great about some old postcard showing some old mill? Well, one answer is that the story of pioneer-era gristmills is inextricably linked to the larger narrative of European-American settlement.

In fact, there were few matters of greater importance to the early settler than the milling of grain. Early farmers had little choice but to travel long distances to have their corn, oats, rye and wheat ground into flour or feed — the staff of life for pioneering families and their livestock.

Before the proliferation of steam-powered mills, there were several dozen water mills scattered throughout McLean County, with a cluster — gristmills and sawmills alike — lining the Mackinaw River in Lexington and Money Creek townships.

The most celebrated mill in McLean County, though, was the aforementioned Moore’s Mill, located on the south bank of Sugar Creek, about 3 miles west of the village of McLean. Its fame mostly rests with the fact that it was last operational water-powered mill in McLean County, as it remained an ongoing concern into the 1910s.