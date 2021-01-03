 Skip to main content
Pieces from our past: West Bloomington neighborhood once a coal company town, home to Swedes
Pieces from our past

Pieces from our past: West Bloomington neighborhood once a coal company town, home to Swedes

101914-blm-loc-1pfop

A group of students gathers with their instructor in front of old Raymond School in the Stevensonville neighborhood on Bloomington’s west side, 1901-02. Many of these students were the children of parents born in Sweden.

 McLean County Museum of History

On Bloomington’s west side there was once a “company town” populated by Swedish coal miners. Stevensonville, as the town was known, eventually became part of Bloomington proper, and though the Swedes and the coal mine are long gone, a fair number of the community’s 130-year-old “workingmen” cottages survive today.

Situated west of today’s Amtrak line and south of Washington Street, Stevensonville includes Magoun and Weldon streets as well as stretches of West Olive and Stevenson (now West Grove Street).

Stevensonville owes its existence to the McLean County Coal Co. and its mine head, located north across Washington Street. The coal company’s financial backers included Adlai E. Stevenson I, who was the leading Democrat in Republican McLean County, and his brothers James and William. Adlai went on to serve two terms in Congress before becoming vice president (1893-1897) under Grover Cleveland.

The Bloomington “suburb” of Stevensonville encompassed 46 acres and featured one-story, three-room, wood-frame cottages. After a down payment of $100, miners had six years worth of $10 monthly installments before they could take title to their small piece of the American dream.

By 1881, if not earlier, the community consisted of more than 60 of these workingmen cottages. Yet unlike other company towns, such as George Pullman’s south of Chicago, there were no company-run stores or similar measures to isolate employees and keep them under the direct thumb of management.

Even so, coal mining in the late 19th century was difficult and dangerous work. Given the modest wages, periodic work stoppages and labor unrest, it’s not surprising that many miners found it beyond their means to achieve home ownership.

Many of the Stevensonville cottages feature long lot lines, which enabled families to maintain vegetable gardens, chicken coops and other means of sustenance. The homes also featured kitchen and dining areas in the basements, where many Swedish families cooked and ate. And since mining was such a grimy occupation, it’s likely the men and older boys often came and went through the cellar doors.

In August 1872, James Stevenson recruited a large number of Swedes from Kewanee and Galva to work his coal mine in Bloomington. Little did these men know that they were brought here as strikebreakers.

“They were entirely ignorant of the miners’ strike until they arrived or they would not have come,” notes a 1912 history of Bloomington’s Swedish community. “The McLean County Coal Co. had paid their transportation, provided homes and work; they were here and there was nothing to do but remain, suffer the consequences of strikebreakers and make the best of it.”

By 1912, according to one estimate, Swedes accounted for 1,100 of the some 26,000 residents in Bloomington.

Stevensonville residents long favored annexation into Bloomington so their children could attend the city’s public schools. As The Pantagraph noted, the “poor laboring men” of Stevensonville were unable to pay for the construction and maintenance of a proper schoolhouse on their own.

Even after annexation, which came in 1885, life in Stevensonville was fairly primitive, even by the standards of the day. For instance, most residents were dependent on wells, cisterns and outhouses until a city water main reached their community in the 1910s.

During its heyday, Stevensonville was a bustling Swedish enclave. Longtime resident Eugene Hanner remembered two Swedish grocery stores, Alex G. Erickson’s and Louis Walberg’s, both located on the 1300 block of West Olive Street. There was also a feed mill, a cigar shop and a coal dealer. In June 1911, The Pantagraph marveled at the fact that Weldon Street, which was only one block long, was home to 43 children who were 16 years or younger!

Community life centered on Raymond School and the Swedish Methodist Church, which found a permanent home at 1306 W. Olive St. (today it’s Faith United Methodist). The largest Swedish Church in Bloomington, though, was the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church at 803 W. Olive St., located several blocks east of Stevensonville (the church, renamed First English Lutheran, moved to the corner of Allin and Olive streets and today survives as St. John’s Lutheran at the corner of Emerson Street and Towanda Avenue.) Services for this Lutheran congregation were conducted in Swedish into the early 1920s.

Stevensonville maintained its Swedish, working class character into the early 20th century. A check of the 1902 Bloomington city directory, for instance, shows that of the 26 households on South Weldon and South Magoun streets, 11 were headed by coal miners and five by carpenters. Painter, butcher, laborer and similar occupations round out the list. In addition, half of the households still carried Swedish surnames, such as Anderson, Erickson, Helman, Johnson, Peterson, Swanson, Swanstrom and Walstrom.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

