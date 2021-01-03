Pieces from our past: West Bloomington neighborhood once a coal company town, home to Swedes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They were entirely ignorant of the miners’ strike until they arrived or they would not have come,” notes a 1912 history of Bloomington’s Swedish community. “The McLean County Coal Co. had paid their transportation, provided homes and work; they were here and there was nothing to do but remain, suffer the consequences of strikebreakers and make the best of it.”

By 1912, according to one estimate, Swedes accounted for 1,100 of the some 26,000 residents in Bloomington.

Stevensonville residents long favored annexation into Bloomington so their children could attend the city’s public schools. As The Pantagraph noted, the “poor laboring men” of Stevensonville were unable to pay for the construction and maintenance of a proper schoolhouse on their own.

Even after annexation, which came in 1885, life in Stevensonville was fairly primitive, even by the standards of the day. For instance, most residents were dependent on wells, cisterns and outhouses until a city water main reached their community in the 1910s.