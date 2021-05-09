As honorary chairman of the American Red Cross, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson urged the organization to do its part to meet the needs of Allied soldiers in Europe. Shortly after the war started, U.S. Red Cross doctors, nurses, and supplies arrived on the European front to assist.

When the United States joined the war in April 1917, citizens across the nation flooded Red Cross headquarters in their communities with requests to establish local chapters to support American troops. Some 8 million volunteers mobilized to raise funds to purchase supplies and provide the help needed to produce and distribute aid to U.S. servicemen in Europe.

By September 1917, the American Red Cross was providing funding to establish canteens and rest stations for French and American troops in France traveling by rail. They were also recruiting and sending American women to run the canteens, which provided a place for servicemen to rest, read, and buy food just above cost. The facilities, which also included showers, laundries, and mending stations, did much for the immediate welfare and contentment of both French and American soldiers. By January 1918, similar makeshift models of European canteens were being established to assist servicemen in the U.S.

Under the auspices of Bloomington’s Red Cross Canteen Committee, a makeshift canteen was established at Bloomington’s Union Depot train station on May 9, 1918. There the Red Cross began to provide assistance and offer refreshments, including coffee, tea, doughnuts and sandwiches to soldiers leaving, arriving at, or passing through the Bloomington station. They also handed out postcards to send to loved ones and posted the written cards for the soldiers.

The day after the facility opened, canteen committee leader Capt. C.S. Hills reported success. He also requested donations of magazines and other materials to be distributed to servicemen for reading and entertainment while on their journey.

It was soon evident that a more permanent structure was needed. Hills convinced Bloomington architect Arthur L. Pillsbury to design a building that would become the canteen hut. With the plans for construction ready, the Pantagraph announced a fundraiser to be hosted by C.D. Phillos at his 112½ N. Center St. confectionary on July 23, 1918.

Canteen workers were out in full uniform to help as all receipts for the day’s business would be donated to purchase canteen supplies. As word got out, additional businesses stepped up to donate materials and unions their labor for the construction of the canteen hut. Harwood Lumber Co., Corn Belt Lumber Co., and West Side Coal and Lumber all donated lumber.

Additional supplies, including windows from the Paul Moratz Planing Mill, Shingles from J.P. Lowery and the Elaborate Roofing Co., plumbing services from Ross Johnson Plumbing, and nails and other hardware from C.W. Woizeski, Holder Hardware, and G.H. Read & Brothers were offered.

The carpenters’ and plasterers’ unions donated all the labor to build and plaster the hut. Guy Carlton covered the wiring and lighting, and Albert Livingston donated the needed refrigerator.

While the building was being completed, Hills planned new fundraisers. On Aug. 7, a street concert featuring the Bloomington Band and dancing on the 500 block of North Main Street was hosted by area businesses. Baldwin’s Soda Fountain, located at 533 N. Main Street, donated all the proceeds from the sales of ice cream and soda that day.

On Aug. 21, Bloomington’s canteen hut was officially completed. To celebrate the achievement and “properly show the appreciation of the Red Cross committee to the public,” a “Housewarming Dance” was held in the Union Depot. Thousands showed up to view the hut; enjoy music, dancing, and refreshments; and add their financial support to the Red Cross efforts.

Though the canteen hut was completed, Hills and his committee continued to raise funds to stock it with supplies. On Oct. 31, a Halloween dance was held at the courthouse (now the McLean County Museum of History) with all proceeds to go to canteen supplies.

Between fundraising events, Hills worked out details for and produced unique treats for Red Cross volunteers to distribute to the soldiers served in Bloomington. The finished “comfort kit” included a custom printed pouch filled with tobacco (we know better today), a small booklet and pencil for soldiers to jot down memories, chewing gum and more.

A carnival dance fundraiser was planned for Nov. 21, but the Nov. 11 armistice turned the planned carnival into a victory celebration. This raucous event, also held in the courthouse, featured music, dancing, refreshments, and a theatrical performance: “The Trial of Kaiser Bill Hohenzollern.” The players included an unidentified and well-costumed actor in the roll of the German Kaiser Wilhelm II, Bloomington attorney Fred Wollrab as the Judge, Will Costigan as the prosecuting attorney, Homer English as the attorney for the defense, and Earl Depew as the court bailiff. The impartial jury comprised servicemen from Company M who were in town for the evening. According to The Pantagraph, “The trial was a scream throughout — each witness was asked to swear to tell, ‘The truth and untruth so help him Wilhelm.’”

The event raised $500 for the canteen fund, which continued to provide services to traveling servicemen returning home. Red Cross volunteers at Bloomington’s canteen hut served between 40 to 100 soldiers a day.

But on Saturday May 2, 1919, some 2,000 soldiers of the 35th division, returning home on four special trains, stopped at the Bloomington station and were served lunch by canteen hut volunteers. The Pantagraph reported that these soldiers consumed 2,000 sandwiches, 50 pounds of cookies and 235 gallons of coffee, received hundreds of packages of cigarettes, and wrote hundreds of postcards that were promptly mailed.

Bloomington’s canteen hut was formally closed in September 1919 and a special dinner was served to the dedicated group of Red Cross volunteers. Instead of demolishing the hut, bids were requested. With the highest bid, the McLean County Country Club presented their payment to the Red Cross, then moved the hut to their golf course where it was used as a caddy house. The Pantagraph noted, “Its usefulness is over, but it shall ever stand as a testimonial of the love the Evergreen City held for the sons and husbands who were called upon.”

The newly acquired scrapbook, likely compiled by Hills or a member of his family, is now housed in the Museum’s archive — preserved for future generations to discover and learn about how the people of Bloomington contributed to efforts on the home front during World War I. Its pages were recently digitized and are now available to view on the Museum’s website. To see the entire scrapbook, go to archive.org/details/red-cross-scrapbook 202104

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator of collections and exhibits for the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0