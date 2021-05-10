Remembering Bloomington-Normal's streetcar history

Bloomington-Normal for decades had an expansive system of streetcars, dating from just after the Civil War.

The transportation provided a crucial link to services and was an important economic driver in an era before automobiles.

1867

Year the Bloomington & Normal Horse Railway started. The project, with the support of prominent community leaders Jesse W. Fell and John L. Routt, was needed because of the poor conditions of streets and sidewalks.

“The company expects to have the road finished from Normal to Bloomington in September, and then goodbye to muddy roads on the part of unhappy pedestrians … who daily peregrinate (travel on foot) between here and Normal,” The Pantagraph wrote.

2

Miles of first route. It was powered by horses and eventually, the schedule would grow to 42 cars running each day between 7:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. It was expanded and electrified in 1890.

20

Minutes in which cars ran on the Normal Loop, which had service from 5:40 a.m. to 11:40 p.m., in spring 1909.

1,400

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}