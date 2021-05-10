Remembering Bloomington-Normal's streetcar history

Bloomington-Normal for decades had an expansive system of streetcars, dating from just after the Civil War.
The transportation provided a crucial link to services and was an important economic driver in an era before automobiles.
1867
Year the Bloomington & Normal Horse Railway started. The project, with the support of prominent community leaders Jesse W. Fell and John L. Routt, was needed because of the poor conditions of streets and sidewalks.
“The company expects to have the road finished from Normal to Bloomington in September, and then goodbye to muddy roads on the part of unhappy pedestrians … who daily peregrinate (travel on foot) between here and Normal,” The Pantagraph wrote.
2
Miles of first route. It was powered by horses and eventually, the schedule would grow to 42 cars running each day between 7:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. It was expanded and electrified in 1890.
20
Minutes in which cars ran on the Normal Loop, which had service from 5:40 a.m. to 11:40 p.m., in spring 1909.
1,400
National Guard troops sent to Bloomington for a streetcar strike in 1917. The dispute also brought labor activist Mary Harris “Mother” Jones to the city.
8
Lines in the streetcar system at its height, running from downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal to neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
The "Normal Loop," for example, ran through neighborhoods and uptown Normal.
“Many have built homes in this part of town because they had streetcar connection with Bloomington,” The Pantagraph wrote in 1922.
1931
Year the Illinois Commerce Commission signed off on the discontinuation of the Normal Loop and the Fell Avenue line. E.O. Brown, Bloomington division manager for Illinois Power, ordered three new 25-passenger buses from a Detroit manufacturer, and replacement service on these routes took effect in April 1931.
1936
Year that local streetcar service ended, on Dec. 14. An electrified light rail network, which connected to other Central Illinois communities, continued until February 1953.